Pablo Escobar: 9 Actors Who've Played the Infamous Drug Lord

Pablo Escobar Gaviria lived as an infamous slice of the drug trade in Colombia starting in the 70s until his violent death in December 1993 at 44. He owns a controversial legacy, with many considering him a folk hero despite his violent criminal tendencies. Because of that reputation, Escobar has been an enduring figure in the media with many film, television, and streaming projects telling his story over the years. Much like fictional criminals in movies like Scarface, Escobar lived a life that ranged from the worst of society to the heights of decadence, essentially making him larger than life in some instances. It also made Escobar's story and the larger story of the War on Drugs like catnip to folks in Hollywood and elsewhere. A self-described man of the people who helped drive the cocaine business to violent extremes, built his own prison near the end of his life, and is still nabbing attention due to his legacy and his left-behind pet hippos. For those seeking evidence, don't look further than the many movies and shows telling Escobar's story, either directly or indirectly. Scroll down and see some of the more memorable portrayals of Escobar on screen, including a few canceled and fictional tales. Scroll down to relive some you've seen and a few still waiting for you to discover.

Vincent Chase/Adrian Grenier from Entourage – Medellin (Fictional Film) (Photo: HBO) And finally, Adrian Grenier portrayed Vincent Chase on Entourage. He later portrays Escobar during a storyline in the series as part of the straight-to-video disaster Medellin. Sofia Vergara is in there, too, it looks like, so there is some real world connection if you stretch.

Edgar Ramirez – Killing Pablo (Canceled Adaptation) (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin) A pair of extras that never really got off the ground. The first is a real-life adaptation of Mark Bowden's book Killing Pablo, where Edgar Ramirez would've played Escobar. He made waves as another infamous international criminal in Carlos, playing Carlos the Jackal. Joe Carnahan was connected to direct

Arturo Castro – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Photo: Roku) Where to Stream: Roku

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe brings the wacky parody musician's story to screen, with a tryst with Madonna and a run-in with Pablo Escobar. The drug lord is played by Broad City alum Arturo Castro. It's not a true story at all, but that doesn't matter.

Andrés Parra – Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (Photo: Netflix) Where to Stream: Netflix, Fubo TV

Rotten Tomatoes Score:

Cast: Andres Parra plays the titular drug lord in the telenovela that details the crime lord's life. The rest of the characters exist under fake names and aliases.

Mauricio Mejía – American Made (Photo: Universal) Where to Stream: Rental online

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Cast: Tom Cruise stars as drug smuggler pilot Barry Seal, while Mauricio Mejia plays Escobar in a bit part alongside his other associates. Much like other recent Tom Cruise fare, American Made is a fun watch and he plays a fun good ol' boy pilot, even if the movie is far from an accurate world. Cruise looks nothing like the real Seal, but his end on screen might be the most accurate.

Javier Bardem – Loving Pablo (Photo: B2Y Productions/Escobar Films) Where to Stream: Starz or rental

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 32%

Cast: Javier Bardem portrays Escobar in this tale, detailing his romance with Virginia Vallejo, the journalist played by fellow Oscar-winner and real-life wife Penelope Cruz. The movie covers the time where Vallejo and Escobar were romantically involved between 1982 and 1987, with the journalist covering the time in her book Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar.

Benicio Del Toro – Paradise Lost (Photo: RADiUS-TWC) Where to Stream: Starz or rental

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%

Cast: Benecio Del Toro stars as Pablo Escobar in menacing fashion, putting Josh Hutcherson's surfer in danger despite of the love of Escobar's niece, played by Claudia Traisac. The ratings and reviews don't paint a nice picture, but Del Toro's performance is memorable and far from a cartoonish portrayal of evil on screen.

Cliff Curtis – Blow (Photo: New Line Cinema) Where to Stream: Available to rent on all platforms currently, not streaming on platforms.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%

Cast: Johnny Depp in the lead as drug smuggler George Jung, with Cliff Curtis portraying Pablo Escobar during a pivotal scene in the film. Blow is a small slice of the larger drug smuggling world, which is typically the more compelling entry point. While George Jung has a connection to Escobar and the drug smuggling operation out of Colombia, Curtis' portrayal is short and sweet.