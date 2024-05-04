'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 First Look Photos Revealed

Season 2 of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.

By Megan Behnke

Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming, and Paramount+ has released a whole new batch of photos. The streamer announced that the highly-anticipated second season of the Criminal Minds revival will premiere on Thursday, June 6, with two episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly. Alongside the premiere date, Paramount+ has also released some new photos.

The second season will focus on the mysterious Gold Star, which was occasionally brought up last season by specific FBI agents. Details surrounding Gold Star are still unknown, of course, but it will surely be interesting to see how it plays out. A trailer for the new episodes have has yet to be released, but take a look at the photos that will make fans excited.

Slide 1

criminal-minds-evolution-cast-season-2-paramount-plus.jpg
(Photo: Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Joe Mantegna, and A.J. Cook in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.

prevnext

Slide 2

criminal-minds-evolution-gold-star-zach-gilford-paramount-plus.jpg
(Photo: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

Zach Gilford in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.

prevnext

Slide 3

criminal-minds-evolution-gold-star-joe-mantegna-paget-brewster-paramount-plus.jpg
(Photo: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.

prevnext

Slide 4

criminal-minds-evolution-gold-star-garcia-tyler-jj-rossi-prentiss-paramount-plus.jpg
(Photo: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

Kirsten Vangsness, Ryan-James Hatanaka, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, and Paget Brewster in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.

prevnext

Slide 5

criminal-minds-evolution-gold-star-garcia-lewis-alvez-rossi-jj-paramount-plus.jpg
(Photo: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Joe Mantegna, and A.J. Cook in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.

prevnext

Slide 6

criminal-minds-evolution-contagion-rossi-prentiss-paramount-plus.jpg
(Photo: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster in Season 2, Episode 2, "Contagion," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.

prevnext

Slide 7

criminal-minds-evolution-conspiracy-vs-theory-garcia-jj-rossi-lewis-paramount-plus.jpg
(Photo: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, and Aisha Tyler in Season 2, Episode 5, "Conspiracy vs. Theory," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of