'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 First Look Photos Revealed
Season 2 of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.
Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming, and Paramount+ has released a whole new batch of photos. The streamer announced that the highly-anticipated second season of the Criminal Minds revival will premiere on Thursday, June 6, with two episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly. Alongside the premiere date, Paramount+ has also released some new photos.
The second season will focus on the mysterious Gold Star, which was occasionally brought up last season by specific FBI agents. Details surrounding Gold Star are still unknown, of course, but it will surely be interesting to see how it plays out. A trailer for the new episodes have has yet to be released, but take a look at the photos that will make fans excited.
Slide 1
Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Joe Mantegna, and A.J. Cook in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.prevnext
Slide 2
Zach Gilford in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.prevnext
Slide 3
Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.prevnext
Slide 4
Kirsten Vangsness, Ryan-James Hatanaka, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, and Paget Brewster in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.prevnext
Slide 5
Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Joe Mantegna, and A.J. Cook in Season 2, Episode 1, "Gold Star," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.prevnext
Slide 6
Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster in Season 2, Episode 2, "Contagion," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.prevnext
Slide 7
Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, and Aisha Tyler in Season 2, Episode 5, "Conspiracy vs. Theory," of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+.prev