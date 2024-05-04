'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 First Look Photos Revealed

Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming, and Paramount+ has released a whole new batch of photos. The streamer announced that the highly-anticipated second season of the Criminal Minds revival will premiere on Thursday, June 6, with two episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly. Alongside the premiere date, Paramount+ has also released some new photos.

The second season will focus on the mysterious Gold Star, which was occasionally brought up last season by specific FBI agents. Details surrounding Gold Star are still unknown, of course, but it will surely be interesting to see how it plays out. A trailer for the new episodes have has yet to be released, but take a look at the photos that will make fans excited.