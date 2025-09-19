‘9-1-1: Nashville’ to Feature Gun-Heavy Skeet Shooting Scene

More information is being revealed about 9-1-1: Nashville.

The upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 9 on ABC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While there have been numerous updates about the series, such as Kane Brown’s series premiere appearance and a water park emergency that the 113 will be dealing with, it seems like they will be in for a lot more. A casting call from Jenny Alison Casting on Facebook reveals that there will be a skeet shooting scene in an upcoming episode. It’s recreational and competitive and involves shotguns, so it’s not hard to predict what might happen.

9-1-1: NASHVILLE – “Episode 101” (Disney/Jake Giles Netter) CHRIS O’DONNELL, MICHAEL PROVOST

The casting call was put out for genders 25-65 years of age with experience handling firearms – specifically shotguns for a skeet shooting scene. Additionally, casting was also looking for a female for a “very featured role” who would be picked by the director, 25-35 years of age, with experience handling firearms – specifically shotguns.

It can be assumed that this scene will be the start of an emergency that the 113 is called to, but there is no telling what will go down. The 9-1-1 shows can be pretty unpredictable at times, especially when it comes to the directing of an emergency, but it is nice to know that Nashville is keeping the action going.

9-1-1: Nashville stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey. It’s produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Creators Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani serve as executive producers and writers, with Raisani also serving as showrunner. O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive produce.

ABC ordered 9-1-1: Nashville to series earlier this year, and it’s the second spinoff of the first responder drama, which premiered on Fox in 2018. 9-1-1: Lone Star premiered on Fox in 2020 and officially ended in February after five seasons. It’s unknown if any of the characters from the Rob Lowe-led drama will appear in Nashville or the Mothership, but Lowe expressed interest in returning as Owen Strand, especially since brother Chad Lowe is an EP and director on the new series.

The series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville airs on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following the Season 9 premiere of 9-1-1. Both will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.