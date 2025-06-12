Rob Lowe Weighs in on Possible Appearance in New ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff

9-1-1: Nashville is coming soon to ABC, but the show could include some appearances from 9-1-1 universe veterans.

9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rob Lowe gave his thoughts on reprising his role as Owen Strand in the upcoming spinoff.

Although Lone Star ended in February after five seasons, it may not be the last fans see of the 126. Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani, who serves as executive producer on Nashville, previously shared his hopes for 9-1-1 universe characters to pop up on the new series. Lowe, whose character Owen wound up in New York as the city’s fire chief at the end of the series finale, expressed interest in appearing on 9-1-1: Nashville, especially since his brother, Chad Lowe, has some special ties to it.

“Well, I’ll have to ask Chad Lowe, my brother,” the Unstable star told Decider. “See, all my family are gatekeepers to my own future business now. Chad Lowe is the executive producer, director of 9-1-1: Nashville. And so I’m just waiting for my phone to ring. I mean, you know, I hired him on Lone Star. I think turnabout is fair play.”

If Owen were to appear on 9-1-1: Nashville, it’s hard to predict how the story would go. Since he is the fire chief in New York and his son is in Texas, there isn’t really any need for him to go to Tennessee. Perhaps Owen is longtime friends with Chris O’Donnell’s Captain Don Sharpe, which would give him an excuse to visit. Unfortunately, there isn’t much to go off of.

Meanwhile, Rob Lowe is not the first 9-1-1 universe star to pitch an idea to appear on 9-1-1: Nashville. 9-1-1’s Oliver Stark previously weighed in on Buck coming over to the Music City, suggesting Don could be Buck’s cousin, which could be fun to see. It would also be a good way to bring on Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie, so they can do a little Buckley siblings trip.

9-1-1: Nashville premieres this fall on ABC, so fans will have to wait and see if any familiar faces pop up. Along with O’Donnell, the series also stars Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey. All five seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star and all eight seasons of 9-1-1 are streaming on Hulu.