‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Teases ‘Most Casualty-Strewn Rescue’ for Series Finale

9-1-1: Lone Star will be coming to an end in a matter of weeks, and showrunner Rashad Raisani is teasing what’s to come in the series finale. While it was announced that Lone Star was ending after Season 5 after filming wrapped, the first responder drama is still going big for the final episodes, which will see the 126 and the rest of Austin preparing for an incoming asteroid.

There still isn’t too much known about the actual finale airing on Feb. 3, but Raisani told TV Insider that it’s going to be an intense end to the series. “This will be the most casualty-strewn rescue since the pilot, when the entire team except for Judd blew up [in a factory fire] and died,” Raisani teased. “We decided who should get hurt and who should get hurt the worst in a way to show the depths of both their own characters and the character of the people next to them. I’m a big believer that the worst circumstances of life will bring out the best in people.”

“Our final sequence, which I believe may be the high watermark of our series, is literally every character working together and doing their own part toward the same singular goal… It’s all about one single moment,” Raisani shared.

9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R Ronen Rubinstein and Rob Lowe in the "Impact" episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 27 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

It’s hard to tell how things will end for the 126, but it sounds like it’s going to be as intense as ever. With the world potentially ending on 9-1-1: Lone Star, there are plenty of directions for it to go. Lone Star is known for putting its characters through the wringer, and it seems like each one will definitely be in a world of hurt for different reasons, and there’s no predicting what will be in store for them.

The final three episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star kick off this Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The episode “All Who Wander” will see Judd walking straight “into the line of fire when an armory catches on fire, sending bullets flying everywhere. Owen questions Judd’s pledge of sobriety. Marjan introduces her boyfriend Joe (guest star John Clarance Stewart) to her visiting parents, Waleed (Michael Benyaer) and Nasreen (Anne Nahabedian), but their dinner doesn’t go as smoothly as she hoped.”

Meanwhile, the Lone Star series finale airs on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. All episodes are streaming now on Hulu.