‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Gets Major Filming Update

The new 9-1-1 spinoff just got a major update.

Production on 9-1-1: Nashville has officially started.

The ABC drama made the announcement on Instagram, showing off the four newest cast members: Juani Feliz, Michael Provost, Hunter McVey, and Hailey Kilgore. Unlike parent series and fellow spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, Nashville will not be filming in Los Angeles. Instead, it is actually using Music City as its backdrop. The show will be filming in and around Nashville, hiring local crew for the production. Although 9-1-1 is set in LA and is filmed in LA, the now-canceled Lone Star filmed in LA despite taking place in Austin.

ABC ordered the new spinoff to series in February, after producer and co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed last fall that he and co-creator Tim Minear were working on a new series. At the time, it wasn’t revealed where the show would take place, but there were reports that Hawaii and Las Vegas were in contention. That is, until the show was ordered, and 9-1-1: Nashville was the official title.

The series stars NCIS: Los Angeles alum Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Sharpe, a bull rider and fire captain at the busiest fire station in the city. Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw plays his wife, while country superstar LeAnn Rimes and Nashville’s Kimberly Williams-Paisley also star. 9-1-1: Nashville is the second spinoff in the 9-1-1 franchise, following 9-1-1: Lone Star, which came to an end in February after five seasons on Fox.

As production starts, ABC has released a new teaser for 9-1-1: Nashville, featuring familiar Nashville landmarks, a helicopter, and twin fire tornadoes, potentially teasing what could be in store for the crew when the show premieres. Not too much else has been revealed about 9-1-1: Nashville, but as filming continues, more information is surely to be announced over the coming months.

As of now, a premiere date for 9-1-1: Nashville has not been announced, but it’s been confirmed it will premiere this fall on ABC. The series is set to air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, following 9-1-1. It’s taking over the slot from fellow Ryan Murphy drama Doctor Odyssey, which is still in limbo and is the only ABC show from the 2024-25 lineup awaiting its fate. It’s unknown what will happen if the series is renewed in terms of schedule.