4 Actors Join ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

9-1-1: Nashville’s cast is expanding.

The upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff is set to premiere this fall on ABC.

Chris O’Donnell leads the series as fire captain and bull rider Don Sharpe, with Jessica Capshaw playing his wife. The series also stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley and country legend LeAnn Rimes. Now that production will be starting soon, more casting news has dropped, and according to Deadline, four more actors have been cast in 9-1-1: Nashville, which is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

Hailey Kilgore

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Hailey Kilgore has been cast as a firefighter named Taylor, who is also an incredible singer. Kilgore’s breakthrough came with her role as Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award in 2018. Her other stage credits include Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019 and Hadestown on Broadway. She can currently be seen in the Starz crime drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan as LaVerne “Jukebox” Thomas.

Michael Provost

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

Michael Provost will play Ryan, a modern-day cowboy and firefighter. It was previously reported that Ryan will be the lead character who is the son of O’Donnell and Capshaw’s characters, so, unless names have changed, it can be assumed that the role has finally been filled.

Provost can most recently be seen in The Sex Lives of College Girls and The Holdovers. Additional credits include Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, Fear Street: Part Two – 1978, Insatiable, #Realityhigh, Barely Lethal, and Being Dexter.

Juani Feliz

(Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

When one door closes, another one opens. Juani Feliz is set to portray Roxie, a former trauma surgeon who is an adrenaline junkie. Feliz was previously cast in a potential spinoff of The Equalizer, appearing in a backdoor pilot alongside Titus Welliver during the CBS drama’s fifth season. CBS opted not to move forward with the spinoff, but it seemed to be the right move for Feliz.

She can also be seen in Harlem, DMZ, Fleishman Is in Trouble, The Purge: Election Year, Power, and Blue Bloods.

Hunter McVey

Hunter McVey will play Blue, a haunted bad boy who is now a firefighter. 9-1-1: Nashville will mark McVey’s debut acting role, but he is probably familiar to a lot of people by way of social media. He’s an Instagram and OnlyFans star, model, and fitness influencer.