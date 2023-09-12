'90210' Star Shenae Grimes-Beech Claps Back at People Who Think She 'Aged Terribly'

Shenae Grimes-Beech is once again clapping back at the haters. The 90210 alum recently took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about how it feels when people tell her she's "aged terribly." She went on to say that the teen shows, such as Degrassi and 90210, she did was years ago when she was a teenager. In her 30s with two kids, she's just aging. She also talked about Botox and saying that although she's not shaming it, she wants something to be done so there's a little bit more transparency when it comes to Botox and the expectations.

Now Grimes-Beech is taking to TikTok to again talk some sense into those who say she's "aged terribly." Only this time, it's for a different reason. Using a sound that suggests people to shut up, more expletively, the Degrassi star captioned the video, "When ppl let you know you didn't 'age terribly' because of your wrinkles, it's because of your new 'terrible haircut.'" Grimes-Beech has had a lot of different hairstyles over the years, straying from her long hair that many are familiar with. However, that doesn't necessarily mean she's "aged terribly" it just means she's looking for different styles.

While many comments on the TikTok were positive, Shenae Grimes-Beech did respond to one comment that said, "It's definitely the hair." She mentioned it's sometimes "better to say nothing at all if you don't have anything nice to say," which is definitely what people need to do. Another commenter said that she looks different than she did on 90210. Of course, the CW teen drama was 15 years ago, which Grimes-Beech pointed out. It may seem hard to believe, but people do change over the years and don't always stick to the looks they had when they were teens.

Especially on the Internet, people can definitely be harsh. Since Degrassi and 90210 were so long ago, it makes sense that Shenae Grimes-Beech has changed. Change is a good thing. She still looks pretty good, too. It doesn't seem to bother her that much, though. Only the fact that she's constantly being told that. Luckily, she's able to put her focus elsewhere, like her husband and her kids. There is also the occasional role here and there like 2022's When I Think of Christmas on Hallmark. Grimes-Beech is no longer a teenager, and it's clear that those days are far past her, and for good reason.