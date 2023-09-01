Shenae Grimes is clapping back at the haters. The actress, who is best known for her roles in the teen dramas Degrassi: The Next Generation and 90210, took to Instagram after being constantly told she's "aged terribly." She says it's something she's heard about herself anytime she posts a nostalgic clip from her "past life as a TEEN actor." She reminds her followers that she is 34 years old with two kids and is just aging. "One of the internet's best kept secrets is skewing our perception of reality in a big way," Grimes continues. "While I think we're all aware of this by now, I personally know how easy it is to lose grip on reality and judge yourself harshly when you're inundated with images of seemingly effortless 'perfection' every day."

She continued by saying that she's all for Botox or filler or whatever it is that people "choose to do to feel confident" in their own skin. She's a cheerleader for people, doing whatever makes them feel their best. Even admitting she's been "debating a boob job big time since breastfeeding two children. That said, I think transparency when it comes to beauty standards is more important right now than ever. I have so much respect and admiration for the badass, beautiful women I follow that open up about these topics, whether you choose to age naturally or with a little help from your friends."

Along with the long message, she also posted a video where she shows off her many wrinkles and showing how she's aged. She noted that some people have probably had injections or something, and while she's not shaming anybody for it, she's been curious about it herself. "I think we've gotten so used to seeing people who have had Botox talking about skincare recommendations and makeup hacks to make you look youthful and perfect and plastic. We've actually started to believe that that's what you can look like without injecting anything into your face." She said there's no shame in the Botox game but pleaded to try to be a little bit more transparent.

Grimes initially made waves in the industry when she made her acting debut as Darcy Edwards on Canadian drama Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2004. A year after joining, she had a recurring role on Naturally, Sadie, which starred fellow Degrassi star Charlotte Arnold. Grimes left Degrassi Community School in 2008 after booking the lead role of Annie Wilson on The CW's Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, 90210. Even though 90210 ended 10 years ago, Grimes still looks pretty good for her age, even with two children. It's sad to know that so many people are dissing how she's aged, but at least it's made for a great excuse for her to inspire other women.