'How I Met Your Mother' Favorite Ashley Williams Sets Next Hallmark Channel Movie

Ashley Williams is continuing her Hallmark reign. The How I Met Your Mother alum has officially set her sights on her next film on Hallmark Channel, and it's perfect for the fall season. According to Hallmark, Williams, Luke Macfarlane, Marcus Rosner, and Peter Porte will be starring in the upcoming flick Notes of Autumn. Williams will portray the fun-loving, classically trained pianist Ellie while Macfarlane is her best friend, Leo.

Leo is a famous author with writer's block and can't finish the latest installment of his popular book series, and Ellie gave up on her passion a long time ago. "Realizing they both need a change of scenery, they decide to swap places, only to find themselves completely lost in new surroundings," reads the official synopsis. As Ellie gets tangled up in helping Leo's neighbor Sam, Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie's good friend Matt.

Their newfound friendships give them inspiration and turn into something "far more meaningful." Ellie and Leo also discover their "hearts belong somewhere very different than they ever thought possible." This movie sounds like it's going to be one to watch, and with Ashley Williams starring in it, you know it's going to be good.

Williams is no stranger to Hallmark. The actress has starred in a total of 12 movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Her most recent films were 2022's Two Tickets to Paradise and Five More Minutes: Moments Like These. Notes of Autumn also isn't her first fall-themed film. She starred in the 2015 Hallmark movie October Kiss. This likely won't be her last Hallmark movie, so fans should expect much more from her in the future.

Notes of Autumn will be part of Hallmark's annual Fall Into Love event. Four other movies are on the lineup and will be airing throughout September. As of now, though, Notes of Autumn has yet to have a premiere date. Given when the other films are premiering, the movie will likely premiere sometime in September or early October, so fans shouldn't be waiting too long. Hallmark never misses when it comes to their movies. Even though they may be a bit cheesy at times, it's what makes it a Hallmark movie. With Williams and a few other Hallmark favorites involved in Notes of Autumn, it will probably be yet another hit. Hopefully, a premiere date will be announced soon, but fans should just keep an eye out.