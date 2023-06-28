'9-1-1' Fans Weigh in on Why People Hate Abby
It's been five years since 9-1-1 premiered on Fox, and Connie Britton added another Ryan Murphy series to her filmography. However, her portrayal of 9-1-1 dispatcher Abby Clark and her relationship with Oliver Stark's Evan "Buck" Buckley did not win many fans over. Even after her departure ahead of Season 2, especially following her brief return in the Season 3 finale, fans are continuing to share just what they hate about Abby.
Whether it's pointing out the weird pairing that was Buck and Abby or the fact that she completely ghosted him and found herself a new family, or that she's just unlikable from the start, many fans have their own reason for not liking Abby. Of course, that's not to say that they hate Connie Britton because, really, who could hate Tami Taylor? It's just Abby Clark that fans really do not love.
'9-1-1' Fans Think Buck Deserved Better
Abby is deadass wrong for leaving , Ghosting Buck and then breaking the news that she’s engaged the way she did 🥺 like imagineee waiting for the person you love just leaving you like that . – VIA 9-1-1 #911onFOX— Narcy 💗☺️ (@_LifeOfNarcy) June 20, 2023
"This Buck and Abby love story is not something I want to revisit," one fan stated. "Poor Buck he avoided dating because he couldn't get over her old a--. And she moved on in a blink of an eye."
Others Think Buck and Abby Were Awkward Together
rewatching #911onFOX and buck & abby are so awkward…— lange (@bigburd6969) June 19, 2023
One fan admitted, "buck and abby's relationship makes me cringe so hard i am so sorry,,,idk why it's just weird [loudly crying face emoji]." Another wrote, "I liked Abby during season 1 but she did Buck so dirty, she should've ended things but instead wasted his time."
Buck Just Deserves Better
I restart 911 since season one and I've totally forgot about abby???? lmao #911onFOX— 🍃 (@kkuraeris) May 8, 2023
"buck begging taylor not to leave trying to make her not another abby i'm so sad for him," one fan wrote. "Abby really broke Buck's fragile heart," another stated.
Sometimes, You Don't Even Need a Reason
Buck 😭😭😭😭 98% of the time I don't hate female characters but that Abby is a rat 😭😭😭 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/I9UEF1oImr— Gaby (@bichi_yal) April 2, 2023
"Thank God they got rid of Abby. I didny really like her [grimacing face emoji]," one fan mentioned. "Rewatching s1 of [9-1-1 on FOX] and maybe Abby wasn't actually good for Buck. She's kind of selfish," another vocalized.
Abby and Buck's Relationship was Just a Weird One
Abby and Bucks ‘ relationship is so weird to me #911onFOX— ʏᴀɴᴅᴇ (@yndgnng) January 30, 2023
One fan said, "Forgot how disastrous Buck and Abby's first date was." Another stated, "I've been watching [9-1-1 on FOX] and they brought Abby back with a whole fiancé? Lord. I'm pissed, she has some nerve."
Fans are Mostly Just (Appropriately) Overprotective of Buck
So Abby had Buck house sitting all that time, waiting for her, just for her to come back with a fiancé! Straight trash! #911onFOX— Martina (@TASTEMyTweets1) January 10, 2023
One fan pointed out, "I feel like beating this Abby with my bare hands. How dare she treat Buck like this after all he did for her?" Another fan said, "Watching [9-1-1 on FOX] for the second time. Really don't like or appreciate how Abby did buck."prev