'9-1-1' Fans Weigh in on Why People Hate Abby

It's been five years since 9-1-1 premiered on Fox, and Connie Britton added another Ryan Murphy series to her filmography. However, her portrayal of 9-1-1 dispatcher Abby Clark and her relationship with Oliver Stark's Evan "Buck" Buckley did not win many fans over. Even after her departure ahead of Season 2, especially following her brief return in the Season 3 finale, fans are continuing to share just what they hate about Abby.

Whether it's pointing out the weird pairing that was Buck and Abby or the fact that she completely ghosted him and found herself a new family, or that she's just unlikable from the start, many fans have their own reason for not liking Abby. Of course, that's not to say that they hate Connie Britton because, really, who could hate Tami Taylor? It's just Abby Clark that fans really do not love.