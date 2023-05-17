'9-1-1' Missing From ABC Fall Schedule Despite Move From Fox

9-1-1 is moving to ABC for Season 7, but don't expect it to be this fall. ABC has released its fall schedule, and except for an hour of Abbott Elementary repeats each week, it is going to be all unscripted shows. It's a first for the network, as it's likely buying time for the writers' strike. This will push all of their scripted series, including the first responder drama, to midseason, meaning that the 118 won't be returning until 2024.

It's not the first time fans have had to wait until midseason to be reunited with the 118, as COVID pushed everything back for the 2020-21 season. This does give ABC and everyone on the series time to adjust to the move and possibly make any changes necessary. There is no indication of whether or not the episode number will change, as 9-1-1 usually has 18 episodes per season. It's likely more information will be released within the coming months, and it will likely depend on the writers' strike, which has no end in sight.

While the wait for the seventh season will be a brutal one, considering how the Season 6 finale ended, with no cliffhanger and everyone happy and safe, it shouldn't be as bad. 9-1-1 ending its season on a cliffhanger doesn't normally happen, so waits for next season aren't as agonizing as other shows. Even though fans will be waiting until January at the earliest, the wait will surely be worth it. Plus, it will be interesting to see 9-1-1 slowly rebrand to ABC from Fox, and seeing what's in store over the months leading up to Season 7 will be entertaining.

ABC likely won't announce much for midseason until the fall, possibly late summer. It's hard to predict where in the schedule 9-1-1 will land, especially since there are still a few ABC shows in danger and have yet to be renewed or canceled. It's likely it will wind up being paired with other procedurals, but with the amount of procedurals on ABC, anything is possible.

When 9-1-1 was initially announced to be moving to ABC, fans were as bewildered as ever over the news. While it was shocking to hear, considering 9-1-1 was one of Fox's top-rated series, it was revealed why Fox canceled the first responder drama, which was over money and ownership. Luckily ABC was quick to pick it up, and it's going to be intriguing to see how well the 118 fit in at their new home come 2024.