'9-1-1' Viewers Bewildered Over ABC Move

Fox made a surprising move this week by canceling its top-rated series 9-1-1, but ABC came in and saved the day, giving the first responder drama a new home and another season. While there were reports of 9-1-1 possibly moving networks, it didn't make the announcement any less shocking. Even though the series is safe, it still surprised fans everywhere. 9-1-1 has spent six seasons on Fox, where it spawned spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star, which got renewed by the network for a fifth season. Now that they will be separated, it will be a question of what will happen and if any more crossovers could take place. Not only that, but the 118 will be leaving their cushy home for a different network, and even though this isn't the first series to switch networks, fans are still as bewildered as ever.

'9-1-1' Fans are Already Thinking of the Possibilities ABC social medias admin when they found out they'll be spammed by #Buddie shippers asking when Buck and Eddie go canon #911onFOX #911onABC pic.twitter.com/9Zr4RiHG7i — Kyle || 9-1-1 Spoilers (@KyRosesYt) May 5, 2023 "the way i'm actually so hyped for 9-1-1 being on abc," one fan wrote. "because 1 it's more queer friendly so we could absolutely get so many good henren scenes or more queer characters and 2 it's a bigger possibility of buddie going canon unlike with fox."

Some '9-1-1' Viewers are Hoping the Series Doesn't Turn into a Full-Fledged ABC Show listen listen listen listen. 9-1-1 is being moved to abc as we know. i would just like to state, it's a good show without killing off a cast member every season. i'm praying abc don't turn it into greys. 9-1-1 is doing just fine. — ✨Laya✨ (@_laayyyaaaa_) May 5, 2023 "9-1-1 can't have a main character death they're all integral to the show dynamic pls ABC," one fan pleaded. "Okay so we just need 9-1-1 to introduce and establish about 10 new named characters in the last three episodes so we have canon fodder to appease ABC to make sure no one dies before inevitable buddie canon (also, hands off of Karen. I will end lives (my own) if they touch her)," another fan wrote.

Others Are Hoping for Crossovers with Other ABC Shows If @GreysABC x @Station19 can do amazing crossovers, so can @therookie x 9-1-1 since they’re moving to ABC

For S7. Network executives, make it happen! #therookiex911crossover — Veronica Renée (@xxmisssvxx) May 4, 2023 One fan expressed, "since 9-1-1 is gonna be on ABC, i need it to be a part of shondaland so i can have a S19 and 9-1-1 crossover." Another pointed out, "If 9-1-1 is on ABC now I would kill for a 9-1-1 x The Rookie crossover since the 118 engine was literally in an episode of the rookie."

'9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' are Going to be Separated 9-1-1 is like Fox's highest scripted series I think & it's moving to ABC next season but lone star is staying. 🧐 — Adriana Hooper (@AdrianaHoop) May 3, 2023 One fan questioned, "So Fox canceled 9-1-1, but it's going to ABC, but 9-1-1 Lone Star is staying on Fox. That's weird, right?" Another stated, "I'm sorry but I can't even process 9-1-1 moving to ABC. Y'all gonna cancel the og but keep Lone-Star? I just wanna talk to the execs who made this decision."

'9-1-1' on ABC Has Some Getting Used to My babies live to see another season 🥳 #911onABC #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/8i2ha1P6g2 — Stephanie 🧑‍🚒💋👑 (@IAMStephanie58) May 4, 2023 One fan said, "#911onABC sounds better than #911onFOX." Another wrote, "I can't believe @911onFOX will be no more and it will change to #911onABC it will take some getting used to but hey at least we got a season 7."