'9-1-1: Lone Star' Character Accused of Murder in Season 4, Episode 14 Preview

The end of this week's 9-1-1: Lone Star included a pretty big plot twist, and that was Owen's girlfriend Kendra being accused of killing her husband, whose ice death scene shocked viewers. Texas Ranger Gabriel Reyes called Owen to tell him that Brett's death wasn't accidental, and he was actually poisoned, with all fingers pointing to the widow, who is now the suspect in a murder.

Fans initially met Michaela McManus' Kendra just a few episodes ago during a fundraiser gala, and she and Owen immediately hit it off. Fast forward to the latest episode of the Fox drama, where it's revealed Kendra's married, and Owen breaks it off with her, resulting in an argument between Kendra and Brett, which inevitably ends in Brett's death. In a new preview for next week's episode, "Tongues Out," Kendra's been accused of killing him, and it's wild.

It's hard to not point out that Owen's track record with women has not been so great lately, considering one of his last girlfriends went psycho, stalked him, then drugged his son and his future fiancé. Since we still don't know too much about Kendra, just the fact that she's rich and seems nice, it's hard to tell if the evidence is true and she's the killer or if someone is just framing her.

If anything is clear, it's that 9-1-1: Lone Star has been stepping it up this season, from an abduction to suspension to family reunions, and this murder is just the icing on the cake. This next episode is the perfect whodunnit, and not knowing too much about Kendra, it wouldn't be surprising if not everyone believes her as Owen does. For his sake, however, I hope she's in the clear because he really needs to have some luck in the romance department.

Next week's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, airing on Tuesday, April 25, will be a doozy, and fans won't want to miss a single second of it. With just a handful of episodes left until next month's two-hour finale, the series is going to be going all out. Both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are known for doing some crazy storylines and emergencies, but this one on Lone Star may have just won over everything. How it comes to a close will be something to look forward to, and keep your fingers crossed that Owen didn't just date another crazy person.