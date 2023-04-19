'9-1-1: Lone Star': Owen and His Girlfriend Get Interrupted in Bed by Her Husband in Awkward Sneak Peek

Owen has been seeing someone new on 9-1-1: Lone Star, but in a new sneak peek of tonight's episode, he discovers that she's actually married. In the clip, released by TV Insider, Owen and new girlfriend Kendra are spending a nice morning together until they are interrupted by Kendra's dog. Only the interruption doesn't stop there, and a man, later introduced as Kendra's husband, comes into the picture. It's a world of confusion for Owen and definitely the fans.

The pair have only been dating for a couple of weeks, as noted in the clip, after meeting at a fundraiser gala, but this is one huge detail that Kendra left out. Of course, it's not revealed just what is going on since she's not in the middle of a divorce, but it looks to be a very open relationship between Kendra and her husband, Brett. Just how open and how willing will Owen be will be something to look forward to.

While Owen has had some girlfriends in the past, this is definitely one of his more serious relationships, even after just weeks together. This is not something to just get over or get used to, especially depending on the context. However, I have to say, this is one way to keep his relationship storyline interesting, considering his previous relationships were with a crazy person and a politician.

There has been a lot going on for Owen for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4, and it's not just about the romance. He has also been dealing with the impending wedding of son, T.K., and his fiancé, Carlos, an event long anticipated since the start of the series. It's possible Owen may be trying to find the perfect date for the wedding or just wanting to settle down since his son is doing the same. It will definitely be intriguing to see how this storyline plays out and what will happen with Kendra.

As for what else to look forward to in the Fox drama, the season is starting to come to a close, and there will be a two-hour season finale next month to wrap it all up. The series has yet to be renewed, along with parent series 9-1-1, but so far, all signs are pointing to the spin-off definitely getting renewed, but it's only just a matter of time. Hopefully, just like Owen's relationship with Kendra, it continues.