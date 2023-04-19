'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actress' Real-Life Sisters Appeared in Season 4, Episode 13

Last night's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star involved a very emotional scene that included Sierra McClain's actual sisters. In Season 4, Episode 13, "Open," McClain's Grace was dealing with her dad in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Her relationship with her father has been the rocks ever since finding out about his affair a few seasons ago, even avoiding him looking after her daughter. With her dad in the hospital, her sisters were called in from Nashville, and with that, the McClain Sisters were reunited on screen once again.

Portraying Grace's sisters were Lauryn and China McClain, and the three had a sweet musical moment, a rendition of "Smile" by Charlie Chaplin, as they tried to wake up their dad, which ended in success. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about filming with her sisters, Sierra McClain discussed how excited she was to film with her sisters again after so long and how it will be a highlight of her career.

"It was a very emotional experience recording 'Smile' in the studio," McClain shared. "And then getting to film it was a completely different experience because we all had different instincts and different reactions to being in that situation, which made it more realistic. It was just special. This is not something my sisters and I have gotten to do in a long time with each other. And to have a situation like this with a character that I've been with for so long.... No matter what I do after this, I think this will always be a staple moment for me in my life and in my career."

Sierra, Lauryn, and China McClain, previously known as the McClain Sisters, were notable on Disney Channel. With China starring on Ant-Farm, her sisters had a guest-starring role in one of the episodes, and the three also sang songs for multiple Disney movies, including Tinkerbell and a DisneyNature film. The sisters also starred in the Tyler Perry movie Daddy's Little Girls in 2007. Their performance together in 2012 on Ant-Farm was the last time the trio were on-screen together, so it's been quite a long time.

It's definitely been a long time coming for the McClain Sisters, now going by Thriii when it comes to their music group, to reunite together on 9-1-1: Lone Star, and it was perfect. Not only that, but Grace gave in to her father and even let him see baby Charlie, making up for some lost time. It was a healing time for everyone, and hopefully, this won't be the last that we see the Wilson sisters come together on-screen and for the McClain sisters to do the same off-screen. As of now, their cover of "Smile" isn't available to stream or download, but keep a lookout on any future music from Thriii because you never know what they could have in store.