Ice Cold '9-1-1: Lone Star' Death Scene Has People Losing Their Minds

By Megan Behnke

This week's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, "Open," included a pretty shocking scene that has people losing their minds. Owen's girlfriend, Kendra, has a husband, and the two weren't really the same after that big reveal. Things also weren't the same with Kendra's husband, Brett, who fought with Kendra after Owen broke up with her. When he went into a cryo-chamber therapy spa, Kendra ended the argument with, "I hope you freeze to death," and lo and behold, she later called 9-1-1 to say that her husband has frozen to death.

When the 126 showed up to the scene, Brett was as frozen as ever, but that didn't stop Owen from still trying to save him by doing chest compressions. This was a very bad idea, because he just broke through Brett's chest, much to the shock of everyone around. They weren't the only ones surprised, though, as fans watching had quite the reaction. Though some simply tried to focus on the fact that Sierra McClain's sisters joined the party.

The 126 Captain Surprised Everyone

"never seen this show but my goodness I'm GUFFAWING this scene alone better get an emmy," one fan wrote. Another said, "well, he's good vs fire, not ice. should have sent the icefighters."

Brett Took Things a Little Too Literally

"Well that escalated quickly," a third fan wrote. "She jinxed it," said a fourth.

Frozen Body Had No Chance

A fifth fan wrote, "And the woman had the NERVE to bring out the stethoscope to check for a heartbeat AFTER the chest collapsed!?!?" while a sixth said, "I jumped, but that was so funny. She knew damn well she didn't need that equipment either."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Viewers Are Traumatized

rob-lowe-911-lone-star-fox.jpg
(Photo: Jordin Althaus/FOX)

"Okay now. 911 lone star can be kind of gorey but that was a whole nother level of traumatizing and I cannot believe they allowed this scene to air on national television," one fan wrote on YouTube. "Oh. My. Word. No. No show on the planet should allow something like that to be seen."

Viewers Tried To Focus On Grace's Sisters Coming To Town Instead

"These ladies/sisters have the most beautiful harmonies," one viewer wrote. Another hoped, "Need them back for multiple episodes next season actually."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' — Official Synopsis for Season 4, Episode 13 "Open"

9-1-1-lone-star-rob-lowe.jpg
(Photo: Kevin Estrada/FOX)

"Owen is shocked by a secret Kendra has been keeping from him; Grace confronts her father about his past infidelity in the all-new 'Open' episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, April 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-412) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)."

