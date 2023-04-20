Ice Cold '9-1-1: Lone Star' Death Scene Has People Losing Their Minds
This week's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, "Open," included a pretty shocking scene that has people losing their minds. Owen's girlfriend, Kendra, has a husband, and the two weren't really the same after that big reveal. Things also weren't the same with Kendra's husband, Brett, who fought with Kendra after Owen broke up with her. When he went into a cryo-chamber therapy spa, Kendra ended the argument with, "I hope you freeze to death," and lo and behold, she later called 9-1-1 to say that her husband has frozen to death.
When the 126 showed up to the scene, Brett was as frozen as ever, but that didn't stop Owen from still trying to save him by doing chest compressions. This was a very bad idea, because he just broke through Brett's chest, much to the shock of everyone around. They weren't the only ones surprised, though, as fans watching had quite the reaction. Though some simply tried to focus on the fact that Sierra McClain's sisters joined the party.
The 126 Captain Surprised Everyone
ain’t no way the captain of a firefighter team tried to do chest compressions on a frozen solid dude. pic.twitter.com/NIHk8HLhie— not lena (@bluegreytan) April 19, 2023
"never seen this show but my goodness I'm GUFFAWING this scene alone better get an emmy," one fan wrote. Another said, "well, he's good vs fire, not ice. should have sent the icefighters."
Brett Took Things a Little Too Literally
Is Happily Married in the room right now? #911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/CNQlZ0epHv— 9-1-1: Lone Star (@911LoneStar) April 19, 2023
"Well that escalated quickly," a third fan wrote. "She jinxed it," said a fourth.
Frozen Body Had No Chance
I mean what did he think what’s gonna happen by doing that on a frozen body 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ #911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/RpHDEV4aiI— Kyle || 9-1-1 Spoilers (@KyRosesYt) April 19, 2023
A fifth fan wrote, "And the woman had the NERVE to bring out the stethoscope to check for a heartbeat AFTER the chest collapsed!?!?" while a sixth said, "I jumped, but that was so funny. She knew damn well she didn't need that equipment either."
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Viewers Are Traumatized
"Okay now. 911 lone star can be kind of gorey but that was a whole nother level of traumatizing and I cannot believe they allowed this scene to air on national television," one fan wrote on YouTube. "Oh. My. Word. No. No show on the planet should allow something like that to be seen."
Viewers Tried To Focus On Grace's Sisters Coming To Town Instead
So beautiful! #911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/RSLqdcz8EH— CJR (@buttonalltheway) April 19, 2023
"These ladies/sisters have the most beautiful harmonies," one viewer wrote. Another hoped, "Need them back for multiple episodes next season actually."
'9-1-1: Lone Star' — Official Synopsis for Season 4, Episode 13 "Open"
"Owen is shocked by a secret Kendra has been keeping from him; Grace confronts her father about his past infidelity in the all-new 'Open' episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, April 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-412) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)."