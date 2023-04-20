Ice Cold '9-1-1: Lone Star' Death Scene Has People Losing Their Minds

This week's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, "Open," included a pretty shocking scene that has people losing their minds. Owen's girlfriend, Kendra, has a husband, and the two weren't really the same after that big reveal. Things also weren't the same with Kendra's husband, Brett, who fought with Kendra after Owen broke up with her. When he went into a cryo-chamber therapy spa, Kendra ended the argument with, "I hope you freeze to death," and lo and behold, she later called 9-1-1 to say that her husband has frozen to death.

When the 126 showed up to the scene, Brett was as frozen as ever, but that didn't stop Owen from still trying to save him by doing chest compressions. This was a very bad idea, because he just broke through Brett's chest, much to the shock of everyone around. They weren't the only ones surprised, though, as fans watching had quite the reaction. Though some simply tried to focus on the fact that Sierra McClain's sisters joined the party.