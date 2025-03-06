5 ‘All That’ Stars That Got Mega-Famous After the Show

Nothing says the golden age of Nickelodeon like All That, the network’s take on a sketch comedy show à la Saturday Night Live which ended up influencing children’s TV programming more than anyone ever expected and produced some of the biggest stars in Hollywood to this day.

Premiering on Nickelodeon in 1994, All That went on to become a fixture on the network for almost a decade before taking a final bow in 2005. (Well, until an attempted reboot in 2019, which was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic after just a season.)

But did you know these huge stars got their start on the kids’ sketch series? Keep reading to catch up with some of All That‘s biggest names.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson may be one of the most recognizable Saturday Night Live cast members of all time now, but he first got his start on the iconic ’90s Nickelodeon sketch comedy series. Thompson was an original cast member on All That, appearing on the series from 1994 to 2005 before branching out with co-star Kel Mitchell on their sitcom Kenan & Kel, which ran from 1996 to 2001.

Thompson also appeared on the big screen as a character in the Mighty Ducks franchise during his stint on All That before going on to star alongside Mitchell in 1997’s Good Burger, which spawned a 2023 sequel.

In 2003, Thompson joined Saturday Night Live, and after more than 20 years, he’s become the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history, earning a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on the NBC sketch show and five other nominations.

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes became an instant star when she first started appearing on All That in 1996. Her comedic chops made her a cast member through 2000 and even launched the All That spinoff series The Amanda Show, which aired from 1999 to 2002.

Bynes then took a step into the sitcom world in 2002, playing Holly Tyler on the WB sitcom What I Like About You through 2006. She continued to flex her acting skills as a teenager on the big screen with films like Big Fat Liar (2002) and What a Girl Wants (2003) before fully stepping into her groove with comedy classics including 2006’s She’s the Man, 2007’s Hairspray, and 2010’s Easy A.

Bynes has struggled with numerous mental health issues as an adult and was placed in a conservatorship from August 2013 to March 2022. In 2019, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising with a degree in fashion.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon got his first big break doing stand-up comedy on his father’s local cable public access TV show, but he really broke into the mainstream as a teenager on All That. Appearing on the series from 1998 to 2005 as both a main cast member and guest star, Cannon also stepped out on his own as the host of The Nick Cannon Show from 2002 to 2003.

After appearing in films including 2002’s Drumline, 2003’s Love Don’t Cost a Thing and 2005’s Roll Bounce, Cannon launched his long-running comedy and improv series Wild ‘n Out on MTV, which recently aired its 21st season in 2024 on VH1.

Cannon has since made his name largely as a host and personality, headlining America’s Got Talent from 2009 to 2016 before starting to host The Masked Singer in 2019 — a role he still holds today. He’s also had his hands full as a father, having welcomed 12 children since 2011.

Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias is now one of the top-paid comedians in the world, but he first got his start on Season 6 of All That in 2000. Having appeared alongside Bynes and Cannon that season, Iglesias would soon jump over to NBC to compete on Season 4 of Last Comic Standing in 2006, where he became one of the final eight contestants before being disqualified for smuggling in a phone to communicate with his family and friends.



Iglesias’ unceremonious exit from reality TV couldn’t keep him down though, and in 2011, Comedy Central debuted Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution, a stand-up series he produced and hosted for three seasons before it ended in 2014.

Iglesias has since gone on to voice numerous animated characters, including Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and has produced numerous hit comedy specials for Comedy Central and Netflix, including I’m Not Fat… I’m Fluffy and Hot and Fluffy.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears has sister Britney Spears to thank for her big break in the entertainment industry. After making her acting debut at age 10 in her pop star sister’s 2002 film Crossroads, Nickelodeon cast Jamie Lynn on All That, where she remained until 2004.

Jamie Lynn then had her breakthrough role in Nickelodeon’s teen sitcom Zoey 101, playing Zoey Brooks on the series from 2005 to 2008. Almost two decades later, she would reprise her role as the Pacific Coast Academy student in the 2023 sequel film Zoey 102 and the actress has been appearing as Noreen Fitzgibbons on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias since 2020.

Jamie Lynn has also appeared on numerous reality TV shows, including Dancing With the Stars, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!