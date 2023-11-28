Jamie Lynn Spears Tries to Quit TV Show on Day 3 of Filming

Jamie Lynn Spears is already struggling on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Season 23. The actress broke down in tears in the first few episodes last week and threatened to quit the show altogether. She said that she couldn't handle this much time away from her children, 15-year-old Maddie and 5-year-old Ivey.

Spears cried quite a bit in the the first two days of filming I'm a Celeb in New South Wales, Australia, according to a report by Metro. The show challenges celebrities to survive in a primitive campsite with few luxuries and compete against each other in a series of challenges, including mental and physical tests which can earn them extra food or even a few creature comforts. Spears had her heart set on winning some luxuries early on, knowing that there were photos of her children in the box of prizes that could have boosted her morale.

Spears sat out the challenge while fellow contestants Sam Thompson, Marvin HumesDanielle Harold and Grace Dent tried to win it all. They needed to lift the prize boxes up using long tools through a set of bars, while they were simultaneously getting bugs thrown at them. They got some of the luxuries but not Spears', and finally the 32-year-old went running to the producers to complain.

Spears said that these challengers were "torture," especially since they put a wedge between her and her fellow contestants. She told the other contestants: "I quit" while they tried to comfort her so that she could help in future endeavors. However, commenters felt that after this outburst, she might be more of a liability than an asset.

"Oh dear I really think Jamie Lynn just needs to go home. It's literally day 3," one person wrote. Another added: "Oh Jamie-Lynn, I sorta get the outburst but there's no need to quit the show. Also I think she doesn't know what she's signed up for." A third wrote: "I actually could've put money down that Jamie Lynn would have a breakdown. If she doesn't actually quit I'll be so shocked."

Spears ultimately calmed down and said that she wouldn't be leaving, especially knowing how it would put strain on the remaining contestants. However, her outburst could put her in danger of taking on additional challenges if the viewers vote for her to face them. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is airing now on ITV and ITVX. There are no streaming services or networks airing the show in the U.S., but it can be accessed with a VPN.