Watch Kenan Thompson Spoof Deion Sanders in Hilarious 'SNL' Skit

Deion Sanders has made a major impact on college football, which has led to Saturday Night Live having some fun with the Colorado Buffaloes football head coach. On this week's SNL, Sanders was the subject of Weekend Update and was portrayed by longtime member Kenan Thompson. Colin Jost interviewed Thompson who took a jab at Sanders for his over-the-top comments.

"You don't understand that my team has it all, man," Thompson said, per CBS Sports. "Coaching: Genius. Offense: Explosive. Defense: Trying. It's the complete package!" Thompson and Jost also took a shot at Colorado for losing to Stanford 46-43 after leading 29-0 at halftime.

"Wasn't that crazy?" Thompson said. "Man, we were up 29-0 at the half. So I went home and fell asleep. I woke up this morning as shocked as anyone." They also took a look back when Sanders was the musical performer for SNL back in 1995. Thompson asked Jost to name a more iconic guest on SNL than Sanders. Jost went down the list of various performers who have been on the show such as Jay-Z, Nirvana and Prince. Thompson then said those artists and another 300 are ahead of Sanders.

In December of last year, Sanders was named the head coach of Colorado after spending three seasons as the head coach at Jackson State. The Buffaloes won their first three games of the 2023 season before losing three of the next four. Winning four games at this point of the year is big for Colorado considering it has only won one game last season.

"Y'all don't feel bad for us. Some of y'all are ecstatic about what transpired today," Sanders, who also goes by Coach Prime, said after the loss to Stanford, per 247Sports. "And I know that, but that's cool. We're gonna take this one on the chin because we deserve it. I've never been in one of these. From youth on I don't remember being up 29 [to] nothing and losing the football game. I really don't. This is a little tough for me. And I'm trying my best and I thank you all for your patience and thank you for your heart. Because this is really tough for me."