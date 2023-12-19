Kel Mitchell Talks 'Good Burger 3' Following Success of 'Good Burger 2' (Exclusive)

Good Burger 2 has been a big success for Paramount as it debuted as the most-watched domestic launch in its first three days for an original film in Paramount+ history. But does this mean a Good Burger 3 is on the way? PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Mitchell about the future of the Good Burger franchise, and he didn't rule out working on another project with fellow co-star Kenan Thompson.

"You know, seeing the movie, I do mention a little something about that in the credits," Mitchell told PopCulture. "And Kenan and I both, I mean, just even outside of Good Burger 2 and Good Burger 3, is just the whole new journey of where we're going to take Kenan & Kel with films has been talked about and some fun ideas that we have. So we're excited to bring some new adventures to you guys with the Kenan & Kel universe."

(Photo: Vanessa Clifton/Nickelodeon/Paramount+.)

Good Burger 2 debuted on Paramount+ on Nov. 22 and is the sequel to the 1997 film Good Burger. Mitchell and Thompson star in the film along with Jillian Bell, Lil Rel Howery, Nicole Byer, Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server, and Carma Electra. Denberg, Server and Electra were in the 1997 film with Mitchell and Thompson. Good Burger 2 also featured cameo appearances from Marsai Martin, Mark Cuban, Rob Gronkowski, Andy Samberg, Zoe Saldaña, Chrissy Teigen, Shaun White and Pete Davidson among others.

"From the announcement when I posted the script and then we had celebs just hitting us up, wanting to be in the movie, which that was really cool. We didn't really have to chase anybody down, you know what I mean? A lot of the people that we called that we wanted to be in it, they were like, 'Sure, I'm down. Let's get it.' You know what I mean? And then people reaching out to us. So it's always been this love for a Good Burger 2, which is really, really cool."

Mitchell also talked about how much he appreciates the love and support fans have shown for Good Burger 2. "Such a blessing, such a journey within life. I'm very humbled by it, happy by it," he said. "The fans really wanted this too. And for Kenan and I both, we've just been smiling and still celebrating that they enjoy it. Because too, they were on us. The '90s kids were on us like, 'Hey, it's a part 2, so we got to make sure it's really, really good.' And to see that it's done so well, it's just been like, 'Oh man, this is great.'"