Amanda Bynes' 'What I Like About You' Co-Star Jennie Garth Addresses 'Quiet on Set' Allegations

Jennie Garth has joined the chorus of famous names speaking out in the wake of Quiet on Set, the ID docuseries that detailed the abuse behind the scenes at Nickelodeon. The 90210 alum co-starred with Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes on What I Like About You, The WB sitcom produced and co-created by Dan Schneider.

Schneider is one of the focal points of the docuseries, accused of abusive behavior on set and allegations of inappropriate sexual acts toward the young stars of the shows he helped create.

"I don't want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life," Garth told The Hollywood Reporter at an event. She didn't mince her words, clearly, but she did show a lot of love toward her former co-star for the trouble she experienced. "I just love her and I would love to see her at any point."

Bynes and Schneider ceased working together during the production of What I Like About You, with rumors swirling about her efforts to get emancipated from her parents and the former producer playing a part in the decision.

Since her career collapsed and she retired from acting, Bynes' mental health struggles have been well documented. Schneider's reps released a statement addressing the allegations against him and other claims highlighted in the docuseries with Entertainment Weekly.

"Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not. He understood what they were going through and he was their biggest champion. The fact is many of the kids on these shows are put in the untenable position of becoming the breadwinner for their family and the pressure that comes along with that," the statement reads. "That is why there are many levels of standards, executives, lawyers, teachers and parents everywhere, all the time, on every set, every day. However, it is still a hard place to be a kid and nobody knew that better than Dan."