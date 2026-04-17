4 NBC Shows Are on the Bubble of Renewal/Cancellation

NBC is getting down to the wire on its final shows in limbo.

Following the renewal of Law & Order: SVU, four shows are on the bubble, according to Deadline.

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The biggest surprise is Law & Order, which is currently in its 25th season. The legal drama was initially canceled in 2010 after 20 seasons, and was revived in 2022. It seems to be doing well, both creatively and with viewership. However, the Mothership is still behind SVU and One Chicago, which also got renewed. Linear viewership is on par with its spinoff, though. L&O reportedly has a stronger chance at renewal than the other two dramas on the bubble.

Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

The Hunting Party premiered its second season in January after being pushed from the fall lineup. The first season of the Melissa Roxburgh-led crime drama launched on Netflix in February and was doing pretty well. It’s been decently performing on Peacock, but the viewership could be better on NBC. As for Brilliant Minds, the medical drama does not seem like it will get renewed, especially after NBC opted to pull the remaining six episodes of Season 2 from the schedule following the Olympics. Season 2 will now close out in late May/June.

All three dramas will be evaluated against NBC’s five drama pilots, and it’s possible decisions won’t be made until early May. NBC is expected to unveil its 2026-27 schedule on Monday, May 11. As of now, it’s unclear which way NBC is leaning, but at least one of the drama pilots has been getting a solid early buzz – The Rockford Files reboot starring David Boreanaz.

Pictured: (l-r) Georgie Murphy as Sally, Arianna Davis as Madonna, Taylor Dunbar as Peaches, Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter, Jarrett Austin Brown as Dimarcus — (Photo by: Danielle Mathias/NBC)

Also on the bubble is freshman single-camera comedy Stumble. The cheerleading comedy premiered last fall and, like Brilliant Minds, is also not looking good for renewal. While it is loved internally, Stumble is up against the single-camera comedy pilot from Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, starring Jake Johnson. Stumble is also up against Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan’s The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, but that seems to have more of a chance due to its midseason entry, the football theme, and Fey’s attachment.

Since NBC doesn’t have room to expand its scripted slate due to Sunday being taken over by sports for the entire season and Tuesday night now belonging to the NBA for most of it, the network really only has four days for its primetime scripted lineup. It shouldn’t be much longer until final decisions are made, but fans should brace themselves for the worst.