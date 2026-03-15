NBC Sets Return Date for Remaining ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Episodes

Prepare to scrub back in at Bronx General.

According to Deadline, the remaining episodes of Brilliant Minds Season 2 return on Wednesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

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News comes just over a month after it was announced that the network would be pulling the Zachary Quinto-led medical drama from the schedule after the Winter Olympics hiatus to give The Voice: Battle of Champions a full two hours. It was expected that Season 2 would pick back up later this season, but at the time, there was no indication of when. Now, fans finally know when those final six episodes will premiere, but speculation of the show’s bleak future is continuing.

Pictured: (l-r) Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, John Clarence Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

Brilliant Minds is inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, with Season 2 continuing to follow Dr. Wolf (Quinto) and his team at Bronx General Hospital as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind. The series premiered in September 2024 and was renewed for Season 2 in May. It was one of the final shows on NBC to secure a spot on the 2025-2026 season. While it was unclear which way NBC was leaning for Season 3, with the network briefly pulling the drama from the schedule, it doesn’t look good. The network still has to make decisions on a chunk of its current slate, and it has a lot of pilots in contention as well.

Along with Quinto, Brilliant Minds stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon. They will be joined by some guest stars in the remaining Season 2 episodes, including Ed Begley Jr., Mamie Gummer, and Ana Ortiz. Creator and showrunner Michael Grassi serves as a writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Jasmine Russ, Henrik Bastin, Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Shefali Malhoutra also executive produce.

Whether or not these will be the final episodes of Brilliant Minds is unknown, but there is going to be a lot to look forward to, and not just with the crazy cases at Bronx General. With Dr. Wolf psychologically going through something, fans are getting closer to finding out just why he’s landed himself in a mental hospital, and there is no telling what is going to happen. Brilliant Minds returns on a new night, Wednesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.