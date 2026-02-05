NBC Pulls Major Show From Schedule, Remaining Episodes to Air at a Later Time

A major NBC show has been pulled from the schedule.

According to TVLine, Brilliant Minds will not be back right away after its Winter Olympics hiatus.

The Zachary Quinto-led medical drama resumed its second season in January. After Monday’s episode, the series was set to take a scheduled hiatus due to the upcoming Winter Olympics and return later this month. However, that will no longer be the case. Instead, the remaining six episodes of Season 2 will air later this season, but as of now, no estimated return date has been confirmed.

Pictured: (l-r) Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, John Clarence Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

As for what will be taking Brilliant Minds’ place, The Voice Season 29, dubbed Battle of Champions, will expand to two hours beginning on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET. What this means for Brilliant Minds’ future is unknown. NBC is only just now starting to make decisions on the 2026-27 season, so it might still be too early to predict which way the show’s future will go. Brilliant Minds was one of the final shows on NBC last year to secure a spot on the 2025-26 season, so it could go either way, but suddenly pulling the series from the schedule is not a good sign.

Inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, Brilliant Minds’ second season continues to follow Dr. Wolf (Quinto) and his team at Bronx General as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind. The series also stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon.

Pictured: (l-r) Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus, Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

As previously mentioned, NBC has started making decisions for next season already. The network has renewed sophomore comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical for Season 3, and there are likely to be many more renewals on the way. Where Brilliant Minds is on that list remains to be seen.

More information on Brilliant Minds’ return should be released in the coming months. For now, fans will have to settle for streaming the first season in full as well as all of the Season 2 episodes that have aired so far on Peacock. Just because it’s being pulled from the schedule does not mean a cancellation, but it might be a good idea not to get hopes up about a third season.