Tracy Morgan’s New Sitcom From ’30 Rock’ Creators Moves Up Its Release Date

Fans looking forward to Tracy Morgan’s return to television will get to see it a little earlier than expected.

Titled The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, the new sitcom stars Morgan as a washed-up football player trying to make it back to the league, with the help of award-winning documentarian Arthur Tobin (played by Daniel Radcliffe).

The team behind 30 Rock, the award-winning sitcom that starred Morgan from 2006 to 2013, is all returning: Robert Carlock and Sam Means are the show’s writers and showrunners, while Tina Fey is producing the series.

Originally, the series was supposed to premiere on NBC on Monday, February 23. However, NBC is taking advantage of the NFL’s giant audience to premiere the show this Sunday, January 18, right after the divisional playoff matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.

The series will then take a month break and return to its original timeslot on Monday, February 23 at 8:30 PM on NBC. Episodes will also be available the next day on Peacock.

Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

In addition to Morgan and Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall also star in the series. Don’t be surprised if Tina Fey makes a cameo appearance, too.

30 Rock, which starred Fey and Morgan as writer and performer on a fictional Saturday Night Live-esque sketch comedy show, is often referred to as one of the greatest TV comedies ever made. It was nominated for 103 Emmy Awards across its seven-season run, and was ranked one of the top 25 best written TV series of all time by the Writers Guild of America.