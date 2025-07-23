NBC Orders Cheerleading Comedy to Series

A new comedy is coming soon to NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has picked up cheerleading comedy Stumble to series.

Stumble comes from creators and siblings Jeff and Liz Astrof and Universal Television. Per the official logline, “Coach Courteney Potter is determined to rally her newly recruited junior college cheer squad to win her record-breaking 15th championship and improve their lives along the way.” Jenn Lyon will play the coach, with the cast also including Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy. Kristen Chenoweth is set to recur.

Pictured: (center) Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

After NBC canceled several shows on the 2024-25 lineup, Stumble is the latest pickup. The network also ordered The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe for the 2025-26 season. As of now, it’s unknown when during the season both shows are expected to air, but there are two open slots on the fall schedule, beside sophomore comedies St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place, which air on Mondays and Fridays, respectively. It’s possible that the two newbies will take over those slots, but nothing is confirmed until NBC releases premiere dates, which is expected to be soon.

The Astrofs are writers and executive producers of Stumble. Dana Honor will also executive produce via her Defining Eve Productions alongside former Navarro College cheerleading coach and Cheer star Monica Aldama. Jeff Blitz directed and executive produced the pilot episode.

There is still one comedy pilot in contention at NBC from Rutherford Falls creator Sierra Teller Ornelas, Jackie Kaliiaa, and Bobby Wilson. The series would center on the staff of a Native community center in Oakland, California, but there is still no word yet on its fate. NBC canceled veteran comedies Lopez vs Lopez and Night Court ahead of the 2025-26 season. While Warner Bros. Television shopped around the latter to other platforms and networks in the hopes of getting it saved, efforts were unsuccessful, star Melissa Rauch shared on social media last month.

More information surrounding Stumble should be announced soon. Since CBS and ABC have already unveiled fall premiere dates, it can be assumed that NBC isn’t too far behind. But it’s quite possible that fans will be able to look forward to another new comedy this fall. If not, then there is still midseason. Either way, Stumble is officially coming soon to NBC.