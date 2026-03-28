NBC Makes Decision on ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Med’ for 2026-2027 Season

Chicago’s finest are sticking around.

NBC has renewed the One Chicago franchise for the 2026-2027 season.

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This fall, Chicago Fire will air its 15th season, while Chicago P.D. will air its 14th season and Chicago Med its 12th. News of the renewals comes just a few weeks after the big crossover event on March 4, which saw all three shows hitting their season highs in total viewers. These renewals follow sophomore comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical, which kicked off NBC’s renewals in early February.

Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Christian Stolte as Randy McHolland — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and follows the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51. The series currently stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Miñoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, Dermot Mulroney, and Brandon Larracuente. Mulroney is currently on hiatus, with Rob Morgan temporarily taking over as Battalion Chief Hopkins. He’s set to make his first appearance in Episode 16. With Fire’s renewal, the series will hit 300 episodes next season.

Following the success of Fire, NBC and Dick Wolf were quick to develop Chicago P.D., which premiered in 2014 after a backdoor pilot on Fire. Wolf and Matt Olmstead created the procedural, which follows uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department’s 21st District. Current cast members include Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Arienne Mandi, who joined at the beginning of the current season. P.D. hit 250 episodes last fall.

Pictured: (l-r) Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Chicago Med followed in 2015, following the doctors and nurses of the emergency department at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The ensemble cast currently consists of S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet. Med surpassed 200 episodes in the fall, bringing back original cast members Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto.

Pictured: (l-r) Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

There are still a handful of episodes left of the current seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, but fans will be happy to know that One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC will be sticking around for a little bit longer, with new seasons coming this fall. For now, Med airs at 8 p.m. ET, Fire airs at 9 p.m. ET, and P.D. airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.