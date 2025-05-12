’30 Rock’ Fans Get Great News About Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan’s New Show

More than a decade after 30 Rock wrapped its seven-season run, Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan are reuniting at NBC.

The network on Monday officially gave a series order to the duo’s single-camera comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, NBC announced Monday as it unveiled its fall 2025 TV schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Originally announced with a pilot order in March, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins stars Morgan as a “disgraced former football player is on a mission to rehabilitate his image, per the show’s official synopsis. Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe will star as Arthur Tobin, “an award-winning filmmaker who moves into Reggie’s mansion to film an immersive documentary about the former star running back,” per previous reports.

Photo Credit: Scott Gries/NBC

Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall also star in the upcoming show from writers Sam Means (30 Rock, Girls5Eva) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who executive produce with Morgan, Fey, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Deadline reports that the series order is for 10 episodes. Although the series isn’t part of NBC’s September and October 2025 fall TV schedule, Steven Kern, SVP Program Planning & Scheduling, NBCUniversal Entertainment, indicated during a pre-upfront press call Saturday that it could premiere as early as November.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins will mark a 30 Rock reunion of sorts. The NBC sitcom was created by Fey, who also starred in the series as a writer for the fictional sketch comedy show TGS with Tracy Jordan. Morgan played Tracy Jordan. Carlock, meanwhile, was the showrunner, and Means served as a writer on the series, which ran for seven seasons from 2006 to 2013, during which time it picked up an impressive 103 Emmy Award nominations.

The series will also mark a bit of a reunion for Radcliffe, who previously worked with Fey, Carlock and Means on Netflix’s ‘interactive movie’ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend. The actor starred in the 2020 film as Prince Frederick.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins joins NBC’s existing comedy lineup, recently shaken by the cancellations of Night Court and Lopez vs. Lopez. St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place, both freshman series, were renewed for second seasons and are set to return in November.