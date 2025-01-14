NBC’s latest workplace comedy just got renewed. TheWrap reports that St. Denis Medical will be coming back for a second season, just two months after the mockumentary premiered. News of the renewal comes ahead of its midseason premiere tonight. It’s not all so surprising since St. Denis Medical has brought in 21.4 million total viewers since its premiere across all platforms and is NBC’s No. 1 new show of the 2024-25 season in the 18-49 demo.

From Eric Ledgin and Superstore and American Auto creator Justin Spitzer, St. Denis Medical centers on doctors and nurses at an underfunded Oregon hospital. The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper, Kaliko Kauahi, and Kahyun Kim. It’s received rave reviews from critics and fans alike and was nominated for two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, including Best Comedy Series. The awards show was supposed to happen on Jan. 12 but were postponed due to the wildfires in and around Los Angeles. They will now air on Jan. 26 on E!

Pictured: (l-r) Wendi Mclendon Covey as Joyce, Mekki Leeper as Matt — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

St. Denis Medical was one of three new shows to debut on NBC for fall 2024, alongside medical drama Brilliant Minds starring Zachary Quinto and Reba McEntire’s sitcom Happy’s Place. The former just had its Season 1 finale, while the latter received a full-season pickup of 18 episodes. As of now, neither have been renewed, but it’s still early.

Meanwhile, NBC is preparing to premiere a few more new shows later this season, including The Hunting Party, The Americas, Suits LA, and Grosse Pointe Garden Society. There will be a lot to look forward to as the 2024-25 season continues, and including more than 10 episodes of the remaining first season of St. Denis Medical. There are sure to be a lot more laughs with the new sitcom, and it’s even better knowing that even more of St. Denis Medical is on the way with Season 2. Of course, it’s still pretty early to know what will happen in Season 2, but the wait will be worth it, and Season 1 will probably be airing through May at the very least.

As for tonight’s new episode, airing at 8 p.m. ET, “50 CC’s of Kindness” will center on Ron mocking “Alex and Matt’s attempts to resolve a conflict between two prison inmates who stabbed each other in a gang fight. Serena helps Bruce address his fear of needles. Joyce finds herself smitten by the burly prison guard.”