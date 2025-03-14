Major ‘Harry Potter’ Star Joins Comedy Pilot From ’30 Rock’ Team

Harry Potter is headed to TV, and we’re not talking about the upcoming HBO series. Daniel Radcliffe will star alongside Tracy Morgan in a new comedy pilot at NBC.

The series will revolve around “a disgraced former football player (Morgan) on a mission to rehabilitate his image,” according to Variety. Radcliffe will play Arthur Tobin, “an award-winning filmmaker who moves into Reggie’s mansion to film an immersive documentary about the former star running back.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robert Carlock and Sam Means are writing the pilot, and Tina Fey is executive producing. SNL alum Rhys Thomas will direct.

It’s a bit of a 30 Rock reunion, which was an NBC sitcom created by and starring Fey as a writer for the fictional sketch comedy show TGS with Tracy Jordan. Morgan played Tracy Jordan in 30 Rock, Carlock was the showrunner, and Sam Means was a writer on the series. It ran from 2006 to 2013 and was a critical darling for its entire run, nominated for a whopping 103 Emmy Awards.

The new sitcom was originally announced in March, but Radcliffe’s casting indicates that production is picking up steam. Radcliffe previously worked with Fey, Carlock and Means when he starred as Prince Frederick in Netflix’s ‘interactive movie’ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend.

Radcliffe is best known for his role as Harry Potter, obviously, but in recent years has turned towards comedic roles, like sketch comedy series Miracle Workers, musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and the surreal dramedy Swiss Army Man where he plays a reanimated corpse.

There is currently no word on when the pilot will be produced, or if it will be greenlit for a full series.