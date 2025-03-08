Kelsey Grammer Shares Optimistic Update on ‘Frasier’ Revival Following Cancellation

It’s been just less than two months since the Frasier revival was canceled by Paramount+. And now Kelsey Grammer has an optimistic update.

A sequel to the original Frasier that aired from 1993 to 2004, the Frasier revival premiered in 2023 and saw Grammer’s titular psychiatrist moving back to Boston after losing his father and his 20-year relationship in the hopes of rekindling his relationship with his son Frederick, a Boston firefighter. Although starring a mostly new cast, the series brought back some other Frasier favorites, but it wasn’t enough to keep the show going.

However, it was previously reported that CBS Studios was shopping the series around to find a new home. Grammer recently told The New York Post that Paramount+ simply wasn’t the right home, and he’s “very positive” that the show will return. “There’s a better home for it,” he said. “I mean, obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it.”

L-R: Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan in Frasier, episode 1, season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+

“The fellow that worked at Paramount+ when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it,” Grammer explained. “So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project. We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.”

It seems like Frasier could very well return for Season 3, and Grammer already has ideas for what could happen and who might return. He shared that he and former co-star Ted Danson “might visit actually something together.” He continued, “We’ve been talking about a couple ideas. Maybe on Frasier. We don’t know.” Danson starred on Cheers alongside Grammer as Cheers bartender Sam Malone. Whether or not they will get together for Frasier is unknown, but if not for the revival, perhaps another project.

At this point, it might be too early to tell if the Frasier revival will make a comeback, but the fact that Kelsey Grammer is pretty positive about it is a good sign. All fans can do now is wait and hope that more will be on the way. In the meantime, both seasons of the revival, plus all 11 seasons of Frasier and Cheers, are streaming on Paramount+.