HBO Max Briskly Renews New Show Just After Season 1 Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls just premiered on Nov. 18, but HBO Max wasted no time deciding on its Season 2 status. On Dec. 7, Deadline reported that HBO renewed The Sex Lives of College Girls for Season 2. The series, which Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble created, stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties,” Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said about the renewal. “We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

All episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls‘ first season are available to see now. The series follows four college roommates navigating life at New England’s Essex College. Kaling, who not only created the show but is also an executive producer, addressed the show’s renewal on Twitter. She posted a video that featured clips from the first season alongside the news that another season would be on the way. The former Office star kept her caption simple, as she included a series of party emojis and tagged Noble, HBO Max, and the show’s official Twitter handle.

During an interview with the AV Club, Kaling opened up about why she wanted to create a show such as The Sex Lives of College Girls. She explained that writing about this topic was “titillating and exciting.” Kaling continued, “I wanted to do a sex-positive show with women who, even though they are very different from each other, have an unabashed attitude toward sexuality and an excitement about their adventurous lives.” The creator explained that she and Noble made sure to hire a staff full of individuals who have “had various experiences in college.” As a result, they “hired a mostly female, super diverse staff who were more advanced than me and Justin, and could share their lessons with us.” They also traveled to colleges such as Yale and Dartmouth so that they could hear from female college students firsthand, with Kaling explaining, “We wanted to find out what their world was really like. It was vital to do that.”