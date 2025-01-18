‘Frasier’ Revival Learns Season 3 Fate on Paramount+

It’s time to say goodbye to Dr. Frasier Crane for a second time. Deadline reports that Paramount+ will not be renewing the Frasier revival for a third season. CBS Studios, however, does have plans to shop it around in the hopes of keeping the series going. CBS is not expected to be in the running, as there is no space available, and it already has a development lineup set. Prime Video and Hulu are possibilities, with both carrying the original series’ full run.

An exact reason for the cancellation is unknown, but Frasier was never able to make it big on Paramount+ despite being a revival of the popular NBC sitcom. Revivals and reboots can be a hit or miss, and it seems like Frasier could not follow in its predecessor’s footsteps. Kelsey Grammer returned to reprise the role of the titular retired psychiatrist. The series also starred Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith, and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

L-R: Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan in Frasier, episode 1, season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+

Premiering in October 2023, the new Frasier sees Grammer’s character returning to Boston in the hopes of having a better relationship with his son, Frederick, a Boston firefighter. He takes a professorship at Harvard University and embarks on his “third act” with the help of family, friends, and his new colleagues. The show saw the return of several original Frasier stars, such as Bebe Neuwirth, Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert, and Harriet Sansom Harris.

News of Frasier’s cancellation comes just over two months after the Season 2 finale premiered. When the show initially premiered, fans had mixed opinions on the Frasier revival, but most of them seemed to love it. It took Paramount+ over two months to make a decision about Season 2, and while they didn’t make the same decision about Season 3, two seasons are certainly better than none.

It’s hard to tell at this point if another platform will take up Frasier. It’s not uncommon for a show to be saved by another network or streamer, and since revivals and reboots are still all the rage these days, no matter how many people want or don’t want them, it’s quite possible another season will happen later down the line. For now, though, fans will have to settle with just two seasons of the revival and 11 seasons of the original series, a spinoff of NBC sitcom Cheers, which also ran for 11 seasons.