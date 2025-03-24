3 CW Shows Still in Danger of Cancellation for 2025-2026 Season

As the 2024-2025 TV season marches on, networks are slowly announcing which of their shows will be returning for another season and which are getting the ax.

With the CW quickly pulling its Western-themed series The Wranglers from the air after just three episodes in November 2024, it’s clear the network isn’t hesitating when it comes to revamping their lineup — and there are a few shows that might be next when it’s time to set the 2025-26 TV lineup.

Keep reading to see some of the CW shows that could be in danger for the 2025-26 season.

1. All American

(Photo courtesy of Troy Harvey/The CW)

The future of All American remains unclear as the CW has yet to officially renew one of its few remaining scripted series for an eighth season.

Season 7 of the long-running sports drama essentially rebooted the whole series after much of the cast exited following Season 6, leaving the show to shake things up with almost an entirely new group of teens.

As the network continues to ditch scripted programming in favor of reality shows, it’s tough to tell if All American fans will get a chance to see the new cast come into its own, but showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll does have hope for another season.

“Listen, we’ve got plenty of stories to tell. We are hopeful for an eighth season,” Carroll told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2025, adding, “So our hope is that our amazing, wonderful fans who’ve been so loyal and great over the last six seasons will give this new cast a chance as well because they truly are special.”

2. Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The CW

Whose Line Is It Anyway? may be the longest-running show on the CW, but its future hangs in the balance at the moment.



Neither an official cancellation nor a renewal has been announced for the improv comedy show, but as TV Line reported recently that the network has aired all of the episodes that have already been filmed, it’s very unclear what’s next for the series.

Whose Line has reported solid ratings for the CW but has previously documented issues behind the scenes. In 2022, star Colin Mochrie tweeted that the show would be ending after its 20th season, which the network called “not accurate.”

Mochrie subsequently told Vulture in February 2023 that “everyone at the show,” including producers and actors, was calling Season 20 “the last taping.” (Season 21 would go on to premiere in September 2024 and included Mochrie in the cast).



“The short answer is that if it comes back, it probably won’t be with this cast,” he said at the time. “There is a complicated relationship with the show. The cast loves each other, and the actual shooting is always fun. We are all grateful that the show gave us a showcase and allowed us to be able to tour. The downside is that we never received fair compensation for the success of the show.”

3. Good Cop/Bad Cop

Good Cop/Bad Cop may have only aired a few episodes since its February 2025 premiere, but the comedic new procedural starring Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester’s possible second season isn’t a sure thing — and its ratings have some fans worried.

While the new show debuted with a disastrous 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, it dropped by 50% just a week later in that same demographic. Two weeks later, the show saw a bit of a resurgence, but overall its ratings in Season 1 have averaged out to be lower than those of The Wranglers, which was already canceled by the network.