'All American' Sees Major Cast Changes as 5 Actors Exit

Ahead of All American Season 7, The CW drama is seeing some major cast changes. After it was announced that Daniel Ezra would be exiting the show after Season 6, TVLine reports that five additional actors will be departing. Ezra's on-screen wife, Samantha Logan, his on-screen mother Karimah Westbrook, Logan's on-screen mother Monét Mazur, Cody Christian, and Chelsea Tavares will not be returning.

Ezra will be back to direct and guest-star in the upcoming season, with "other fan-favorite OG characters" also returning to guest star, meaning that it's quite possible fans have also not seen the last of Olivia, Grace, Laura, Asher, and Patience. It's not so surprising that much of the cast is exiting, as the new season will be taking things back to Beverly and South Crenshaw, focusing on a new group of students. Season 6 did wrap up several storylines, so the departures make sense.

(Photo: All American -- "Things Done Changed" -- Image Number: ALA601a_0574r -- Pictured (L-R): Bre-Z as Tamia Cooper, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, and Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker - Troy Harvey/The CW)

While a total of six main actors will be leaving All American, there will still be some OGs hanging around for Season 7. Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z have signed new deals to return for the upcoming season as series regulars. Fans will be able to see Jordan and Layla together as husband and wife, while Bre-Z's Coop will probably be showing off her new skills as a lawyer and keeping "Jordayla" in line.

According to the logline for Season 7, All American "is taking it back to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It's the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of L.A. teens, a new Beverly coach, and our OG Vortex fam, who are surprised to find they're supposed to be the responsible adults now." Osy Ikhile has been cast as Beverly High's new football coach, Cassius Jeremy, while Nathaniel McIntyre will play his son, Kingston Jeremy, Beverly's newly transferred quarterback with his sights set on the NFL.

A premiere date for All American Season 7 has not been announced, but it will be sometime in 2025 for 13 episodes. It will be interesting to see how the series does with the cast changes and the new storylines. It will almost be like a whole new show, and it will be weird without most of the actors. However, as long as they're still able to return in guest appearances, it won't be all bad.