'Whose Line is it Anyway?' Star Thanks Fans for Support After Final Season Announced

Whose Line is it Anyway? is finally coming to an end, with series star Colin Mochrie taking to Twitter to share the news and thank fans for their support. In his post, the improv comedian revealed that Whose Line will film its final season in January. He also expressed hope that fans are "enjoying the current season," and thanked viewers "for all the support over the years."

The post has received a multitude of comments, with one person asking, "You mean final one ever, or just final one with current cast (option for bringing in new people?)" Mochrie replied, "Always an option for a new cast." Someone else tweeted back, "You guys will be missed. Do you or Ryan have anything lined up for the future?" The comedian responded, "We will all be touring in various incarnations and who knows what else." This is likely a reference to the Whose Live Anyway tour that some of the show's cast have been part of over the years.

Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) November 4, 2022

Whose Line is it Anyway was originally a British series that debuted an American version, hosted by Drew Carey, on ABC in 1998. Mochrie is one of the show's original cast members, along with Wayne Brady and Ryan Stiles. Other cast members who have been heavily featured on the show include Greg Proops, Jeff Davis, Brad Sherwood, Charles "Chip" Esten, Kathy Greenwood, Gary Anthony Williams, Jonathan Mangum, Heather Anne Campbell, Denny Siegel, and Keegan-Michael Key. The show was moved to ABC Family — now Freeform — in 2005 but ended just two years later. Whose Line was revived at The CW in 2013, with Aisha Tyler now hosting.

The new final season announcement comes nearly one year after Stiles revealed an amazing update on his daughter following her previous cancer diagnosis. On Dec. 10, 2021, Stiles took to Twitter to share a photo of the two of them, announcing in the tweet that his daughter is "cancer free." The actor also referred to her as his "hero."

In response to the thrilling news, a couple of Stiles' Whose Line co-stars replied, with Mochrie tweeting, "Congratulations! Give her a hug for me." Greg Proops added, "Fantastic news!" Aisha Tyler, who took over as host of Whose Line in 2013, tweeted,"YAYYYYYYYYYYYY!" Stiles Drew Carey Show co-star Diedrich Bader also commented, tweeting, "EXCELLENT" in all caps, to show his excitement over the news. Finally, legendary actor Mark Hamill also tweeted to Stiles, sending a big "Congratulations" to the improv icon's daughter.