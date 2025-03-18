7 Canceled CW Shows That Need Revivals

The CW has canceled a lot of shows in recent years, and there are a handful that need revivals.

Especially now, The CW is basically a whole new network. What was once a place filled with YA, supernatural, and superhero shows is now filled with unscripted, sports, and acquired scripted content, save for All American, still holding on in its seventh season.

Thanks to the Nexstar ownership, The CW went from renewing its entire lineup to slashing almost everything. A lot of series have fallen through the cracks, unfortunately, and it’s not just shows that recently got the ax. From one-season favorites to franchise-enders and superheroes, many shows have come and gone from The CW, and not by choice. And these are just some that need to be revived.

The Winchesters

Pictured (L – R) Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, Drake Rodger as John Winchester, Nida Khurshid as Latika Dar and JoJo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez — Photo: Eliot Brasseaux/The CW

The CW canceled Supernatural prequel The Winchesters in 2023 after just one season that consisted of just 13 episodes. The series was the third proposed Supernatural spinoff and the only one to go to series, centering on younger versions of Sam and Dean’s parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, and their adventures as hunters. With Jensen Ackles on board as a producer and serving as narrator, once again portraying Dean, plus a few familiar faces from the original series showing up, it seemed like it was a shoo-in for another season.

That was not the case, however, as the series even failed to find a home after its cancellation. While the show did end on closure due to the uncertainty of being renewed, as it even revealed just what Dean was doing and what happened, it did still leave a door open to more adventures with John, Mary, Lata, Carlos, and co. This show ended way too soon, but since nothing in Supernatural stays dead, who knows what could happen in the future.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was among the shows that was part of the “Red Wedding” of cancellations in 2022 on The CW, and it was definitely one of the most surprising. Fans had to say goodbye to the misfit band of heroes on the Waverider after seven seasons, even after the show set up a Season 8 that would have included Scrubs alum Donald Faison as Booster Gold.

The Arrowverse may be done after The Flash ended, but it would be in true Legends fashion if the show were to come back and be the last Arrowverse show standing. While there was still hope they could appear on Superman & Lois, regardless of the fact that it did not take place in the Arrowverse, it did not happen. Even though The CW is now void of DC after S&L ended last year, who knows what could happen.

All American: Homecoming

Pictured (L – R): Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins, Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

The All American spinoff premiered in 2022 after getting a backdoor pilot on the parent series the previous year. The show centered on Geffri Maya reprising her role as Simone Hicks, who attends Bringston University, an HBCU, in the hopes of becoming a tennis pro. Despite news of the cancellation hitting as production was wrapping, there was still some bit of a closure, but still many stories left to be told, such as the aftermath of Simone coming clean about her cancer diagnosis.

Although the series is done, there is still the possibility that some characters could show up on All American. But as of now, there’s no indication that it’s happening. But it’s always possible. Every once in a while an AA character did show up on Homecoming, so you never know.

Legacies

When Legacies was canceled, and the doors closed forever on the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, the Vampire Diaries universe officially ended after almost 13 years. Focusing on Hope Mikaelson, a Tribrid — werewolf, witch, and vampire — and daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall from The Originals, and the students at the Salvatore School, the series brought in a new generation of supernatural beings for four seasons.

Like many cancellations, Legacies was a surprising one. While it did provide closure for Hope as she was able to get a message from her late father, and Candice King returned as Caroline to take on the duties of interim headmaster, there was much more story to be told, especially with the thought of getting much more Caroline and who knows what else. Of course, there’s always the possibility that the TVD universe will come back in some way, and if it does, maybe there will be another way to bring back Legacies, even if it isn’t the series.

Roswell, New Mexico

Also part of the wave of cancellations on The CW in 2022, the Roswell reboot, Roswell, New Mexico, was canceled after just four seasons. The show got mixed reviews throughout its run but switched to being a summer show beginning with the third season, which probably didn’t help with ratings as opposed to being midseason, which is where it was the first two seasons.

There is definitely much more to tell with Roswell, New Mexico, considering the fact that Liz and Max got engaged before Max had to leave to save his planet. However, everything else did end on a happy note, with Michael and Alex getting married, Isobel and Kyle starting their relationship, Rosa going back to New York, and even Dallas and Maria confirming their own relationship. Even so, to see what Max is up to would be nice to know, and the aftermath of him leaving would have been interesting. If only…

DC’s Stargirl

DC’s Stargirl — “Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting” — Image Number: STG311g_0058r — Pictured (L – R): Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton / Starman — Photo: The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC’s Stargirl completed its three-season run in late 2022, and although the DC series did have some closure with the new JSA taking over and doing pretty well, there was still so much more to tell with them while they were kids and still figuring it out. Before the show flash forwarded, they were in the midst of recruiting new members and finding kids of the other heroes, which would have made for an interesting fourth season.

Starman himself, Joel McHale, discussed the cancellation news, which was heartbreaking to hear. It is nice that the show ended on a nice note with the series finale, but to expand more on the new JSA would have been great, and it’s sad that it won’t happen.

Walker

Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker — Credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Another more recent cancellation, Jared Padalecki’s Walker reboot was canceled after four seasons last year. The drama centered on the Supernatural alum’s titular Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger, as well as his family, friends, and colleagues. It ended on quite the cliffhanger when James Van Der Beek showed up in the final seconds as Walker’s mysterious new neighbor, and fans were in their feels following the premature series finale.

Additionally, Padalecki ripped The CW’s new management following the cancellation, as he was not happy. Although the actor has his hands full with two new potential shows on CBS, it still wouldn’t be too bad if he were to return for more Walker, especially if it means finding out just what Van Der Beek’s character is all about.