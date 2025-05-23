2 Shows Fox Has Canceled Ahead of 2025-2026 Season

Fox has so far canceled two shows ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The network is slowly making its way through the current lineup, but there are still some shows that won’t make it to next season.

A chunk of animated shows have already been renewed, including popular favorites The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy for four seasons. Freshman shows Doc, Murder in a Small Town, and Going Dutch also earned a spot on the schedule, along with a few other veteran shows. A few shows, though, are still awaiting their fates, while at least two are officially done.

9-1-1: Lone Star

9-1-1: Lone Star’s cancellation was a shock, but unfortunately, it wasn’t a surprise. The 9-1-1 spinoff’s fifth season had a long delay due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in 2023, but instead of returning midseason 2024 like most shows, Fox opted to save it for the 2024-25 season. And instead of the usual 18 episodes, Season 5 was only given a 12-episode order. Ahead of the season premiere and after filming had wrapped in September 2024, it was announced that Lone Star was canceled.

Unlike its parent series, there was no chance that the Austin-set series would be going to ABC. The reason was because of financial issues, and it didn’t help that the cast was in negotiations for about two years, but it didn’t go anywhere, leading to star Sierra McClain’s exit. The series officially ended in February, with Rob Lowe’s Owen taking a job as New York’s fire chief, T.K. and Carlos raising T.K.’s little brother, Marjan married, Tommy doing better with her cancer, and the rest of the 126 as well as can be.

Rescue: HI-Surf

One of the newest shows on Fox for the 2024-25 season, Rescue HI-Surf, will not be returning for another season. The cancellation came as a bit of surprise, as it ranked third in the 18-49 demographic behind Doc and Lone Star, and comes from notable producer John Wells. Via TV Insider, FOX Entertainment President Michael Thorn told reporters during a conference call that the series, which follows lifeguards on the North Shore of O’ahu, didn’t “resonate with our audience the way we needed to be able to return to it.”

The show will not be shopped around by Warner Bros. Television. The series finale aired in March and ended on a cliffhanger that saw Adam Demos’ Will returning to Australia, but it was implied that he’d be back. Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to see the reunion between him and Arielle Kebbel’s Em.