What Will Be the Top Show on Netflix This Week? Polymarket Bettors See a Clear Winner

With a holiday weekend ahead, which Netflix show will users tune in for the most, taking home the cake as the streamer’s No. 1 series in the United States?

Polymarket is currently accepting bets on the matter, but the race is not exactly a tight one. With shows like Nemesis, The Boroughs, Worst Ex Ever and Perfect Match holding space on the leaderboard, Polymarket predicts a clear winner.

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When Netflix updates its Top 10 list on Tuesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. ET, which show will reign supreme?

Continue on to see the top shows and their current chances at ranking No. 1.

Perfect Match Season 4 – <1%

Despite the fourth season of Perfect Match being ranked fifth on FlixPatrol’s current list of top 10 Netflix shows, Polymarket bettors have little to no faith that the dating show will rise to No. 1 before the week’s end.

Polymarket bettors give Perfect Match Season 4 a less than 1% chance at being the top show when the charts close out on Tuesday.

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Worst Ex Ever Season 2 – <1%

Another show sitting somewhat high on FlixPatrol’s chart — No. 4, in fact — the new season of Worst Ex Ever is not primed for success on Polymarket, where users give it a less than 1% chance of becoming this week’s top show.

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Wanda Sykes: Legacy – 1%

Sitting a tiny bit higher in the Polymarket opinion is Wanda Sykes’ new standup special. Her third Netflix special to date, Polymarket users give Wanda Sykes: Legacy just a 1% of becoming the top show.

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Bad Thoughts Season 2 – 1%

Dark comedy Bad Thoughts, created by and starring Tom Segura, premieres its second season on Sunday, May 24. Polymarket users give it just a 1% chance of rising to the top before Tuesday afternoon.

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The Roast of Kevin Hart – 1%

Netflix’s latest roast has been sitting somewhere in the top 10 chart since its premiere all the way back on May 10. Despite its longevity, Polymarket bettors give it a fat chance to get to No. 1 this week, with it currently sitting with a 1% probability.

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The Boroughs – 6%

The star-studded cast of The Boroughs, Netflix’s newest thriller-mystery series, may be helping the show to rank slightly higher on Polymarket’s scale of probability. With a 6% shot at becoming the top show of the week, The Boroughs sits comfortably at No. 2 on Polymarket’s prediction list.

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Nemesis – 94%

Polymarket’s overwhelming favorite for this week’s top Netflix show is Nemesis, Netflix’s new drama that centers around a relentless LAPD cop who becomes obsessed with taking down the master thief behind a string of daring heists. The show currently has a whopping 94% chance on Polymarket of being the streamer’s top show of the week.