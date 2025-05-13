3 Major Fox Shows Still in Danger of Cancellation Ahead of 2025-2026 TV Season

As decisions for the 2025-26 season continue, three shows on Fox are still in major danger of cancellation.

After the network unveiled its lineup for the fall, some scripted shows were still absent as they await their fates.

Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady, and The Great North have yet to be renewed or canceled for next season, and while Accused has a chance to still come back in a different way since it’s an anthology, the same cannot be said for the other three, at least for now.

“The Cleaning Lady, Alert, and The Great North are still in the middle of their runs,” Fox Television Network President Michael Thorn said during a press call via Deadline. “We love the teams and those shows. I think there’ll be more to come after they finish their current seasons. As you know, we order series all year round; the Upfronts for us is one cycle of ordering. And there will definitely be more sometime, probably later this summer.”

Alert: Missing Persons Unit

ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT: L-R: Ryan Broussard and Scott Caan in the “Bella, Genevieve, Amelia, Tally & Kate ” season premiere episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Tuesday, Mar. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Bettina Strauss/FOX

The missing person procedural reportedly has a better chance than the other two for returning, but it’s possible that if it does happen, a retooling will take place. What this means either for behind-the-scenes or in front of the camera is unknown, but the drama starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez remains a favorite on the network. At the very least, both viewers and demo are up from last year, which could work in its favor. The series, which comes from Sony TV and Fox Entertainment, will be airing its third season through May 27, with new episodes currently airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The Cleaning Lady

THE CLEANING LADY: Élodie Yung in the “Mercy” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Tuesday, April 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Jeff Neumann/FOX

Season 4 of the drama starring Élodie Yung went through some creative changes after losing male lead Adan Canto in 2024 to cancer. The series, which comes from WBTV and Fox Entertainment, has not seen the greatest numbers this season, unfortunately, and reportedly its future does not look good. New episodes are still airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with the finale set for June 3.

The Great North

THE GREAT NORTH © 2025 by 20th Television and Fox Media LLC.

After fellow animated series The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers received four-season pickups, as well as American Dad! for its return to Fox, The Great North is still awaiting its future. It also doesn’t help that Krapopolis, which is only in its second season, is already guaranteed to go through Season 5. The Great North is the last remaining animated show that hasn’t been renewed on Fox, and the future of the 20th TV Animation series is pretty bleak. Season 5 is currently airing, with new episodes returning later this month on Thursday, May 29 at 930 p.m. ET.