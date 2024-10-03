Why '9-1-1: Lone Star' Was Canceled

The reason for 9-1-1: Lone Star's cancellation is finally getting revealed. Creator Ryan Murphy explained to Variety that "financials just didn't work" for the 9-1-1 spinoff. "It's a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it." When Lone Star's cancellation was first announced, it was also revealed that the show would not be moving to ABC like its parent series. Like many shows these days, financials just got in the way, and unfortunately, it didn't work out for Lone Star.

Prior to the cancellation, it was reported over the summer that there was a chance that Lone Star would be canceled, as there were failed negotiations for cast options for two years. That, in turn, made Sierra McClain leave ahead of the fifth season. The series explained that her character, Grace Ryder, was away on a mission trip. It's unlikely she'll return before the end of the series.

The cancellation came after 9-1-1: Lone Star faced a major delay. Due to the strikes, Season 5 was pushed back and saved for the 2024-25 season. Additionally, there were also reports that the show could have had a usual 18-episode season, split between spring 2024 and fall 2024, but Fox opted for 12 episodes instead. It's a disappointment that the show not only got canceled, but it's not even getting a full season. It's possible 9-1-1 moving to ABC was just a rare occurrence, which is why Lone Star isn't getting the same deal.

At the very least, there will still be much more 9-1-1 to look forward to. There are still 10 episodes left of Lone Star's fifth and final season, and Ryan Murphy also admitted that another 9-1-1 spinoff is in the works. As of now, no details have been released for it, but it will be set in a new city, and Murphy hopes to get it on the air next fall. Whether anyone from 9-1-1: Lone Star will have the opportunity to jump over to the new series is unknown, but you never know what could happen. Ronen Rubinstein did tell PopCulture.com that there have been discussions of a spinoff for a couple of years now, potentially centering on T.K. and Carlos. Whether that is still a possibility is unclear, so fans will just have to wait and see. For now, new episodes of Lone Star air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.