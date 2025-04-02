Fox Renews 3 Animated Shows for Multiple Seasons

Fox is starting to make more decisions about next season, and the network has handed out renewals to three popular animated shows.

TV Insider reports that Fox has given an unprecedented four-season renewal to The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers.

The renewals will take The Simpsons through Season 40, Family Guy through Season 27, and Bob’s Burgers through Season 19. The renewals are not so surprising, as both Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers consistently bring in high streaming ratings. The Simpsons, meanwhile, is continuing to prove to be a staple, and the exclusive specials on Disney+ also probably help.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” Fox TV President Michael Thorn said in a statement.

“The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney,” Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade added. “This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from FOX to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

Along with the three shows, Fox also gave a four-season pickup to American Dad!. It was previously reported that the animated series, created by Seth MacFarlane, would be leaving TBS after joining the network in 2014. This marks American Dad!’s return to Fox, having initially started out on the network in 2005.

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series,” 20th Television head Marci Proietto said. “We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come.”

Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy will continue to cement Fox’s famed Animation Domination lineup, and with American Dad! joining the lineup once again, Sunday nights are going to be exciting. While there are still a handful of Fox shows still awaiting their fates, it’s likely more decisions will be coming soon. Also coming back next season are freshman medical drama Doc, Murder in a Small Town, and animated shows Krapopolis and Universal Basic Guys.