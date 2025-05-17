Fox Reveals Fate of 3 More Animated Shows

Three more animated shows on Fox got some good news.

The network previously handed out four-season renewals to The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers.

According to Deadline, Fox has handed out renewals to three more animated shows, meaning that the fan-favorite Animation Domination lineup will be as strong as ever. News of the pickups comes on the heels of Fox’s Upfronts, where the network’s fall 2025 schedule was released. Meanwhile, lone animated series The Great North still remains in danger of cancellation.

Grimsburg

Grimsburg only premiered in January 2024 but is proving to be a hit. Starring Jon Hamm as detective Marvin Flute, the series has been renewed for Season 3. The show centers on Marvin, “who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that, he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife, and his lovably unstable son.”

The voice cast also includes Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Tudyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Greg Chun. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created Grimsburg, which was developed by Chadd Gindin.

Krapopolis

Krapopolis is a pretty special series. Prior to its premiere in September 2023, the show was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. Then, ahead of its second season premiere last September, Fox handed out a Season 4 renewal. Before Season 3 premieres, Season 5 has already been given the greenlight. Krapopolis is created by Dan Harmon and stars Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell.

“Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. The series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling ‘civilization.’”

Universal Basic Guys

The newest animated series on this list, Universal Basic Guys, was renewed for Season 2 in May 2024 prior to its series premiere that September. Ahead of Season 2, Fox has renewed the show for Season 3. Adam Malamut and Craig Malamut created the series and also star in it. The cast also includes Talia Genevieve and Fred Armisen.

Universal Basic Guys “centers on two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.”