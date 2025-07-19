2 Shows ABC Has Canceled Ahead of 2025-2026 Season

ABC is gearing up for the 2025-26 season, but two shows won’t be joining.

Surprisingly, the Disney-owned network renewed nearly every show on the 2024-25 lineup. That is, when it comes to the scripted stuff.

“Nearly” being the key word. While shows like 9-1-1, The Rookie, Will Trent, and Abbott Elementary got the greenlight for next season, among others, some weren’t so lucky. Of course, there is always hope that at least one of them will come back, whether for another season or yet another revival, but for now, fans will have to say goodbye to these following shows. At the very least, one was able to get a proper finale, which is better than nothing.

The Conners

It was announced last year that the Roseanne spinoff would be ending after its seventh season, which only consisted of six episodes. News came after years of speculation that the sitcom was nearing the end. Despite there only being six episodes to wrap up the show and for fans to say goodbye to a family they’ve been watching since the ‘80s, The Conners finale in April actually did a pretty good job. It took things back to the beginning of the spinoff, which killed off Roseanne Barr’s titular character and the family pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit to get justice for Roseanne.

The finale ended with a touching moment that involved montages and John Goodman’s Dan Conner being the last one in the living room and sitting on the iconic couch, telling the camera directly, “Goodnight.” It was a fitting ending that was nearly 40 years in the making. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.

Doctor Odyssey

Unlike The Conners, Doctor Odyssey ending this year was not planned. The Ryan Murphy medical drama premiered last fall and was as ridiculous as any other Murphy show. It even had a crossover with 9-1-1. Unfortunately, despite the lineup of guest stars and edge-of-your-seat emergencies, things weren’t looking good prior to official news. The Joshua Jackson-led series was in danger of cancellation, and once ABC revealed its lineup for next season, the show was nowhere in sight.

While an ABC executive revealed that they want the show to continue, it was all up to Murphy, who already has many other shows on his plate. Then cast options expired in June and Doctor Odyssey was canceled by default. Reportedly, though, ABC and 20th Television are still discussing the show’s future. It can be assumed, though, that that ship has sailed. Jackson opened up about the cancellation while speaking to PEOPLE recently, admitting he was “bummed” and he “really, really enjoyed the experience.” At the very least, the two-part finale in May did not end on a cliffhanger. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.