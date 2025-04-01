11 Fox Shows Still in Danger of Cancellation for 2025-2026 Season

Fox is starting to make some decisions about the 2025-26 season, and there are still a chunk of shows in danger of cancellation.

The network has a whopping 11 series, a variety of animated, drama, and comedy, awaiting their fates, and it’s hard to tell when more announcements will be made.

Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy are on the tail-end of their two-season renewals from 2023, while new shows Rescue: HI-Surf and Going Dutch may or may not join Doc for next season. Meanwhile, for some shows, it’s a bit too early to make a decision, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to make a prediction. Continue reading to see what Fox shows are still in danger of cancellation, regardless if a renewal is guaranteed.

Accused

ACCUSED: L-R: Vella Lovell and Cobie Smulders in the “Val’s Story” episode of ACCUSED airing Tuesday, Nov 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: FOX.

Based on the 2010 British series of the same name, Accused premiered on Fox in 2023. The crime drama anthology had its Season 2 finale in December, and since the season only had eight episodes as opposed to Season 1’s 15, it certainly wasn’t enough. Unfortunately, not everyone may feel that way.

Per TVSeriesFinale, Accused sits second-to-late in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.143 rating. However, it’s about in the middle with 1.404 million total viewers. Still not the best, but definitely not in the bottom. TVLine reports that it could go either way, though, meaning that the series itself is not the only thing to keep fans on the edge of their seats. But the waiting for a possible renewal as well, which really could come at any time. Both seasons are streaming on Hulu.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit

ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT: L-R: Ryan Broussard and Scott Caan in the “Bella, Genevieve, Amelia, Tally & Kate ” season premiere episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Tuesday, Mar. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Bettina Strauss/FOX

Season 3 of the Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez-led procedural just premiered on Mar. 25, so it will probably be a while until Fox makes a decision. Of course, an early renewal is always possible, but fans may have to wait a little bit to hear anything since it’s still a little too soon to tell.

As of now, it’s sitting in the middle for the demo with a 0.170 rating and is just below Accused with 350 million total viewers. It’s up 18% from last year, which is certainly good, and the demo is also up. Alert has been quite a success on Fox since premiering in 2023, so fingers crossed it continues with Season 3. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Animal Control

ANIMAL CONTROL: L-R: Michael Rowland, Joel McHale, Grace Palmer and Ravi Patel in the ANIMAL CONTROL “Retrievers & Fruit Bats” episode airing Thursday, Mar. 6 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Bettina Strauss/FOX.

The Joel McHale-led comedy had its Season 3 finale earlier this month, and there still isn’t any update on what the future holds. Animal Control premiered in 2023 and still remains a favorite among fans. It also helps that there’s occasional Community reunions. The good news is that the show’s renewal is a safe bet.

Animal Control has a 0.172 demo rating with 1.128 million total viewers and again, it might not be the greatest, but it’s also not the worst. At least there is a good chance that the series will be coming back, but as always, it’s not confirmed until it is truly confirmed. All three seasons are streaming on Hulu.

Bob’s Burgers

BOB’S BURGERS © 2024 by 20th Television

As previously mentioned, Bob’s Burgers is rounding out its two-season renewal from two years ago, and it still hasn’t been picked up for Season 16. Considering the series has been a staple on Fox’s Animation Domination lineup since 2011, it would be highly surprising if it didn’t get renewed.

Although it could go either way, Bob’s Burgers is currently third in demo with a 0.299 rating, just below The Simpsons and Universal Basic Guys, with the latter being renewed. Viewership is another story, as it has 1.002 million total viewers, leaning more on the lower side, but again, it’s not the worst, which could help. Bob’s Burgers is streaming on Hulu.

The Cleaning Lady

THE CLEANING LADY: Élodie Yung in the “Mercy” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Tuesday, April 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Jeff Neumann/FOX

Just like with Alert, The Cleaning Lady only had its Season 4 premiere on Mar. 25, so it is definitely a little too early to tell. The show has done well on Fox, and it can certainly keep fans on the edge of their seats, but with Season 4 only just now airing, it’s hard to tell how it will go.

The series has a 0.150 demo rating with 1.295 million total viewers, with the former leaning on the lower side. It could help that the current season just premiered, as it gives The Cleaning Lady a chance to bring back some viewers and maybe even depend on delayed viewing as well. For now, fans will just have to wait and see. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Family Guy

FAMILY GUY © 2024 by 20th Television

Just like with Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy is at the end of its two-season renewal from 2023, and surprisingly, no renewal has been handed out. The scheduling for the long-running animated series has been a bit wonky, as Season 23 only just premiered in February. It isn’t doing too bad, though, as it has a 0.207 demo rating but only 0.865 million total viewers, down almost 11% from last season.

It’s still a bit soon to tell if a renewal will happen, but Family Guy remains a staple on Fox. Plus, with American Dad returning to the network this fall, it would only make sense to pair it with another Seth MacFarlane show. But for now, it really could go in either direction. New episodes air on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Going Dutch

GOING DUTCH: L-R: Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak in the GOING DUTCH Season Finale “Born on the 3rd of July” episode airing Thursday, Mar. 13 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.

One of Fox’s newest shows only premiered in January, but it very well could return next season. Going Dutch launched in January, and while everyone could always use a new sitcom, it’s possible this may not be the next hit. The series only has a 0.152 demo rating with 0.986 million total viewers.

However, it could go either way at this point. The season finale aired in March, and with reviews leaning mostly towards positive, that could help. The network might be taking a little bit more time with it, to be sure, but it’s not out of the question just yet. The first season is streaming on Hulu.

The Great North

THE GREAT NORTH © 2025 by 20th Television and Fox Media LLC.

Animated series The Great North was quietly renewed for Season 5 last year, and it’s possible the same thing could be done for Season 6. However, it’s still a bit too early. Season 5 is only seven episodes in, so it’s unknown when Fox could make a decision. Unfortunately, it might not be good.

Currently, the series is sitting last with a 0.140 demo rating and 0.509 million total viewers. While there is still some time to get the ratings up, fans may want to prepare themselves. It’s hard to tell which way Fox is leaning, so the wait could continue for a while. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Grimsburg

GRIMSBURG © 2025 by FOX Media Inc.

The action comedy animated series is in the middle of its second season, and as of now, it’s too soon to tell if a third is in the books. Season 2 only premiered in February, and it’s set to go through May. It’s a good contender for Animation Domination, but it’s not doing as well as some of the others.

The series is towards the bottom for a demo with a 0.147 rating and is just above The Great North with 0.567 million total viewers. As of now, it really could go in any direction, but unfortunately, since it’s towards the bottom of the list, that might not work in its favor. Anything is possible, though. New episodes air on Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Rescue: HI-Surf

RESCUE: HI-SURF: L-R: Arielle Kebbel, Kekoa Kekumano and Adam Demos CR: Zach Dougan/FOX.

The Hawaii-set lifeguard drama premiered last fall and has certainly been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Initially paired with 9-1-1: Lone Star, replacing 9-1-1 on the schedule, the series has been doing pretty well in terms of demo with a 0.228 rating, and for viewership, it has 1.865 million total viewers, just below recently renewed shows Doc and Murder in a Small Town, and just above renewed animated series Universal Basic Guys.

As of now, its renewal is a pretty safe bet, even despite not airing after the Super Bowl. The Season 1 finale just aired, so now fans will just have to wait and see if the series will be coming back. It should be pointed out that it does film in Hawaii, which can be expensive, but anything can happen.

The Simpsons

THE SIMPSONS: L-R: Marge, Maggie and Homer in THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec 9 (8:30-9:00) PM ET/PT) on FOX. THE SIMPSONS © 2024 by 20th Television.

The Simpsons continues to bring the laughs and scarily accurate predictions nearly 40 years later, and there doesn’t seem to be an end. The series is also at the end of a two-season renewal, and although it seems like things could go either way, it would be highly surprising if a renewal didn’t happen. Especially since the series is also getting exclusives on Disney+.

The Simpsons ranks second in demo with a 0.478 rating just below Universal Basic Guys and is also just below the series with 1.731 million total viewers. It’s quite possible that a renewal is just a matter of time, but with the show now returning after being on break for a couple of months, perhaps Fox will announce something very soon. New episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.