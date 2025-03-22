TBS Will No Longer Air New ‘American Dad’ Episodes

American Dad! is on the move. TVLine reports that after the animated show’s season finale on Mar. 24, TBS will no longer air new episodes.

Reruns will reportedly continue on TBS and Adult Swim through 2030, but TBS will not premiere new episodes. American Dad! jumped to TBS from Fox in 2014 and received a two-season renewal in 2022.

The good news is that this will not be the end of American Dad! Deadline reports that the series is being finalized to return to Fox for the upcoming 20th season and is expected to be renewed for multiple seasons. Created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, American Dad! premiered in 2005 on Fox. TBS picked up the show for Season 12 beginning in October 2014 after Fox canceled the series the previous year. Three episodes constituting an 11th season wrapped up American Dad!’s initial run on Fox in September 2014 before the series officially made the move to TBS just a month later.

News of American Dad!’s transition back to Fox comes after the network extended its deal with Hulu, assuring that the streamer will be the U.S. streaming home for many of Fox’s titles for at least the next four years. This includes Fox’s long-running animated series The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. Now that American Dad! will be joining the lineup, and reuniting with fellow Seth MacFarlane series Family Guy, all seems right with the world.

Since Fox’s Animation Domination block debuted in 2005, kicked off by American Dad! no less, the lineup has remained a steady contender for the network’s Sunday block. While it is proving to be a bit harder to keep it consistent these days with the amount of animated shows on Fox, it’s still as entertaining as ever. Along with The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, Fox is also the home of The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg, and Universal Basic Guys. There are also numerous new animated shows in the works, but those have yet to be ordered to series or canceled.

As of now, it’s unknown when American Dad! will be making its way to Fox or for how many seasons, but at least the series is not going anywhere any time soon. And fans will have something to look forward to, probably later this year.