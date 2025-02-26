Fox Medical Drama ‘Doc’ Renewed for Season 2

Fox’s freshman medical drama Doc is scrubbing in for another season. According to TV Insider, Fox has given a Season 2 order to the new series, with a whopping 22 episodes as opposed to Season 1’s 10 episodes. News of the renewal comes just three weeks ahead of the Season 1 finale, airing on Mar. 18. Although a premiere date has not been announced, it can be expected Season 2 will premiere this fall on Fox.

“We are thrilled that audiences have embraced Season One of Doc,” Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network, said in a statement. “Barbie [Kligman] and Hank [Steinberg] have done an outstanding job bringing one of the most emotionally powerful series on television to life. Renewing for a second season was an easy decision, thanks to this incredible team, our partners at Sony, and an exceptional cast led by the talented Molly Parker.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re ecstatic Doc has been picked up for a second season – a testament to the exceptional writing, captivating performances from our talented cast, and the incredible reception from audiences,” Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, added. “We’re so grateful to our partners at FOX for their unwavering support as we continue making more episodes of this show!”

DOC: L-R Molly Parker and Patrick Walker in the “Day One” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, Jan. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.

Doc’s renewal is not so surprising. It was previously reported that the series brought in Fox’s best ratings in five years since 9-1-1: Lone Star’s debut in 2020. In the first 11 days of the premiere on Jan. 7, the episode reached 15.6 million cross-platform viewers, an incredible 609% increase for live + same-day audience of 2.2 million.

Based on the Italian series Doc – Nelle tue mani by Francesco Arlanch and Viola Rispoli and based on a true story, Doc stars Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larson, the chief of internal medicine at a fictional hospital in Minneapolis. After a car accident leads her to suffering a traumatic brain injury that causes her to lose her memory of the last eight years, Amy struggles to resume a medical career and build a new life despite losing some key memories. Along with Parker, Omar Metwally, Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann, and Anya Banerjee also star, with Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker part of the recurring cast.

With just two episodes left of Doc’s first season, there is no telling what will happen. At the very least, there will be a lot more to look forward to when Season 2 premieres in the near future on Fox.