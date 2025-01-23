‘The Simpsons’ Pulled From Fox Schedule

Fox’s Animation Domination lineup will look a little bit different this midseason, as The Simpsons is nowhere to be found. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long-running animated series will be absent from Fox’s schedule in February and March. This is the first time in over 30 years that The Simpsons has not kicked off the Sunday animation block on the network. Instead, Family Guy will be taking over for Season 23 after it took a break from the fall schedule starting Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The series will be making a return to the Sunday lineup after switching to Wednesdays in spring 2024.

Luckily, it won’t be too long for The Simpsons to return. Homer and co. will be back at its usual 8 p.m. ET Sunday slot on Mar. 30, moving Family Guy to the 8:30 p.m. slot. Additionally, The Simpsons is not going to be the only animated show absent for a bit. Bob’s Burgers will be taking a break, but Fox assures that the series will return later in the season. The Simpsons is in the midst of its 36th season, most recently airing an episode on Dec. 29. The series also aired a Disney+ exclusive two-part Christmas special ahead of the holidays.

THE SIMPSONS: Lisa recounts the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving in the “It’s a Blunderful Life” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Nov 19 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. THE SIMPSONS © 2023 by 20th Television.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons has yet to be renewed for another season. Season 36 marks the end of a two-season renewal, along with Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers. Networks are starting to make decisions about next season, so it’s very possible that news will be coming soon. It will probably only just be a matter of time before the renewal hits, because The Simpsons doesn’t seem to have an end any time soon. At the very least, with the series not returning until March, that gives fans the chance to catch up on the series or just the current season and look forward to much more in store.

As for the rest of the Animation Domination lineup, Season 2 of Grimsburg will be premiering on Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET, alongside Season 5 of The Great North at 9 p.m. Krapopolis will be keeping its 9:30 p.m. slot. When The Simpsons returns at the end of March, The Great North and Krapopolis will be keeping their times. Grimsburg will likely take a break if it doesn’t finish off its season by the time it’s kicked out. Universal Basic Guys wrapped up its first season in December.