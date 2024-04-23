As Fox is occasionally making decisions for the 2024-25 season, the network quietly renewed animated sitcom The Great North. Created by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Wendy Molyneux, and Minty Lewis, the series premiered in 2021 but was renewed for a second season before it even launched. While Season 4 is still airing, it seems like the series is not yet done, and there is much more on the way.

While speaking with From The Great North to Wonder Wharf, Molyneux revealed that a fifth season was indeed in production. "We just started, and for some reason, they haven't announced it in the trades, so maybe you guys are getting the announcement that we're getting Season 5," Molyneux shared. "As far as we can tell, it's not a secret. I just don't know why it hasn't been announced, but they're probably waiting for a reasonable number of Season 4 to air."

That interview was from January when Season 4 had just started. Now, the season only has two episodes left, with the finale airing on May 5. As of now, Fox has not given an official announcement for the fifth season and it's unclear why. Considering the network renewed The Great North for Season 2 before the series premiered, it's surprising it couldn't give the series an early renewal for Season 5 as Season 4 had just started.

However, that aside, fans should be happy that much more of The Great North is on the way. Since the voice cast includes Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, and Will Forte, alongside Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, and Aparna Nacherla, it isn't surprising that the fan-favorite series is coming back.

As for the rest of Fox's animated slate, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers are all safe for next season, having received two-season pickups last year. Freshman series Krapopolis only premiered last September but was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 prior to its launch, as well as fellow first-year Grimsburg, which was also renewed for a Season 2 back in 2022 ahead of its January 2024 premiere. It seems like Fox's Animation Domination will continue, and there is no slowing down.

Hopefully Fox announces The Great North's official renewal soon, but the fact that fans can still look forward to a fifth season regardless is definitely better than nothing. New episodes premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.